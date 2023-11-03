 Skip to main content
Dyson’s HP07 air purifier, heater and fan is $200 off at Best Buy

Air purifiers can help you refresh the air quality in your home by effectively cleaning it and reintroducing it. That’s important because indoor air quality tends to degrade over time, even inside really clean homes and properties. The more people and pets you cram into a space, the dirtier it’s going to be. That goes for air quality, too, especially if you have allergies. But by taking advantage of one of the best air purifier deals, you can reverse that problem. Take the Dyson HP07 Hot+Cool smart air purifier, which is currently on sale at Best Buy for $200 off. Normally $750, you can get it today for $550, an incredible price. It’s an air purifier, fan, and heater all rolled into one, with HEPA filtration and coverage for 1,000 to over 2,000 square feet.

Why you should buy the Dyson HP07 Hot+Cool smart air purifier

The main question on your mind is, likely, do air purifiers work? The answer is yes and in many ways. For example, they can help remove strange or old odors in a home or apartment.

HEPA filtration will remove 99.97% of particles up to 0.3 microns in size, which is shorthand for it cleans and removes a lot of contaminants and allergens. If you struggle with seasonal allergies, the Dyson HP07 can help. But more importantly, it automatically senses changes in air quality and reacts by both purifying and reporting pollution in real-time — all via an integrated LCD or through the mobile app.

A night mode keeps the fan and device from making too much noise, but also you can completely control the airflow with your choice of cooling or heating. You can use either the included remote or the on-device controls or connect via the Dyson mobile app. You, your family, and your home benefit from two phases of filtration, with a fully sealed filtration system, so nothing escapes. What goes inside stays inside, even during cleaning. It’s super easy to clean, too. If you need some cleaning advice, here is a guide.

You can also swap between functions effortlessly, like heating during the winter or turning on the fan during the hot summer months to create some airflow. The system also rotates up to 350 degrees round, so you can make sure that air is being spread evenly. Either way, there are some good tips available for making the most of your new air purifier you’ll want to familiarize yourself with.

Normally $750, Best Buy is offering this air purifier for $550 today, which is a huge $200 discount and one of the better deals we’ve seen on this model air purifier in a while. If you’ve been on the fence about getting one or waiting for a price drop, now’s your chance. This system is suitable for large single-family homes or smaller apartments and townhomes too.

