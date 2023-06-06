 Skip to main content
Dyson Outsize+ cordless vacuum is $250 off for a limited time

Dyson V11 Outsize cleaning
You deserve a cordless vacuum. They’re more convenient, more portable, more maneuverable, and all around better than vacuums that need to plug into the wall. What was once a luxury item has become much more affordable, thanks both to their popularity and occasional cordless vacuum deals. Now, we’re not saying that this Dyson Outsize+ cordless vacuum is cheap, per se, but when you consider the brand and the price it started at, it’s a great deal. Right now you can grab the Outsize at Best Buy for $700 after a $250 price cut from its original $950. If you’re ready to buy your forever vacuum, this is the deal to spring for.

Why you should buy the Dyson Outsize+ cordless vacuum

First off, let’s talk about why you need a cordless vacuum in general. They are better than corded vacuums in virtually every way. They’re more portable, so you don’t have to unplug and replug them in for every room you vacuum. They’re lighter, so you can use them to clean stairs, shelves, and the spider webs in the corner without straining your back. The only downside they have is that they must be charged, but a quality vacuum will hold plenty of power to clean a whole house — the Outsize+ model especially.

The Outsize+ is Dyson’s biggest model that comes with their signature laser guide. The bin is bigger so you can clean more dust and dirt without stopping to empty it out. The head is bigger so you can cover more ground in a single pass. The battery is stronger so you can run it for two straight hours without recharging. If that isn’t enough time to clean your whole house, you either have a twenty-room mansion or a very shaggy dog. This model of course has Dyson’s powerful motor and double cleaner head design. The laser guide helps show you where all the dust your eyes can’t see is hiding.

Dyson deals like this don’t pop up too often. The brand is just too high in demand to offer price cuts. Best Buy is giving us a taste today, but there’s no telling how long this deal will last. If you’re ready to upgrade to a high quality cordless vacuum, grab the Dyson Outsize+ at Best Buy while it’s $250 off — down to $700.

