 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Products

Echo Pop vs. HomePod mini: which is the best smart speaker?

Jon Bitner
By

The Echo Pop and HomePod mini are radically different products. Both are smart speakers — allowing you to listen to music or chat with a voice assistant — but that’s about where the similarities end. Echo Pop is designed as an affordable, entry-level device while the HomePod mini clocks in at a hefty $100.

But is Apple’s HomePod mini worth the added expense? Or should shoppers stick with the cheaper Echo Pop? Here’s a look at the advantages of both smart speakers to help you decide.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and design

Amazon Echo Pop in four colors.
Amazon / Amazon

The Echo Pop costs $40 and is available in four different colors (lavender bloom, charcoal, glacier white, and midnight teal). It features a circular shape with a flat front speaker, along with an LED indicator light on the top of the unit. Behind the LED light is an assortment of buttons to help control the action. It’s a decent-looking device, and its small size means it’s easy to find a home for it on your nightstand or cramped desk. Amazon loves to discount the Echo Pop, and it’s not uncommon to see it listed for well below asking price.

Related

The Apple HomePod mini costs $100 and is available in five colors (space gray, blue, yellow, white, and orange). It features a spherical shape, with a flat top that offers various indicator lights and touch controls. Its build quality is more robust than that of the Echo Pop, which is what you’d expect for a product more than twice as expensive. The HomePod mini doesn’t often see price cuts, and when it does, it’s typically only by a few bucks.

Sound quality

A white HomePod mini sitting on a desk.
Apple

You won’t get house-filling sound out of the Echo Pop, as it’s designed for small spaces such as a bedroom or home office. Our Echo Pop review found that it doesn’t sound bad, but the “mids and highs get muddied” as you crank up the volume. In other words, this is ideal for background noise while you work or cook, instead of using it as a centerpiece of your sound system during a party. It uses a 1.95-inch front-firing speaker with lossless HD, which is just enough to give you an adequate listening experience.

The HomePod mini, on the other hand, is surprisingly great at producing clean sounds. It boasts a computational audio system to optimize its performance regardless of what it’s playing. Our HomePod mini review found that the S5 chip does an excellent job of producing crisp audio even as you turn up the volume.

Inside you’ll find a full-range driver and dual passive radiators, which are responsible for great sounds at high frequencies and deep, rich bass. And since it creates a 360-degree sound field, it’s better for filling a house with sound than the Echo Pop (which uses a front-firing speaker).

Features and smart home connectivity

Homepod Mini Lifestyle Shot.
Murat Çorlu/Unsplash / Apple

The Echo Pop works with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to ask the assistant questions to check up on the news, weather forecast, or your calendar. It can also sync with the rest of your Alexa-enabled products, including smart plugs, smart locks, and smart thermostats.

It’s a similar story for HomePod mini, though it works with Apple HomeKit instead of Alexa. HomeKit doesn’t have quite the same, sprawling catalog of products that Alexa does, but you’ll still find plenty of smart home gadgets that work with your HomePod mini. And with Siri onboard, you’ll have access to a robust smart assistant.

Is the HomePod mini worth its hefty price tag?

The Echo Pop sitting on a countertop.
Digital Trends

If you’re shopping for a smart speaker that produces crisp sounds and can easily fill a room, the HomePod mini is worth every penny. Not only does it look and sound great, but its S5 chip ensures you’re getting the best possible audio out of every piece of content you listen to. And if your home is running any other HomeKit-enabled products, it becomes even more enticing.

The Echo Pop is a great smart speaker, but it’s simply not as well-rounded as the HomePod mini. Be sure to keep it in mind if you just want something for your office or kitchen, though remember that it won’t sound the best as you increase the volume. But for a cheap smart speaker, it remains one of the best options around.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Apple might launch a HomePod smart display in 2024
Apple HomePod 2023 in a home office.

Apple just launched the revised HomePod earlier this year, but rumors are already swirling about the company’s next big smart home launch. And if the speculation is true, we could be seeing a radically new type of HomePod hit the market in early 2024.

The rumors come from industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to Kuo, the upcoming HomePod will feature a seven-inch touchscreen panel and would be designed to allow easier integration with other products in the Apple lineup. In other words, it sounds like a smart display -- which isn’t revolutionary, but it would be the first smart display produced by Apple.

Read more
The 10 best smart home products not made by Google or Amazon (or their subsidiaries)
The Arlo Pro 4 home security camera installed outdoors.

Amazon and Google might dominate the smart home market, but that doesn’t mean they’re the only companies churning out high-end products in that category. Companies like Wyze, Arlo, and even Apple have shown time and again they’re capable of competing with the two well-known companies — and they’ve got plenty of highly rated products to prove it.

If you don’t want to pick up smart home products from Amazon or Google (or their subsidiaries), here are the best smart home products to buy.

Read more
Sonos One vs. Google Nest Audio: which is the best smart speaker?
The Google Nest Audio speaker on a table.

The Sonos One and Google Nest Audio are two of the best smart speakers of 2023. Both can pump out impressive sound, respond to a wide variety of voice commands, and easily sync up with the rest of your smart home. But with the Sonos One costing more than $200 and the Google Nest Audio clocking in at just $100, you might be wondering if the Sonos One is truly worth your money -- or if you’d be better off saving $100 and opting for the cheaper Google product.

Before picking up either smart speaker, here’s a closer look at the Sonos One and Google Nest Audio.
Pricing and availability

Read more