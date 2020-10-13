  1. Smart Home

Ember preps for wintertime with new smart mug metallic collection

If you feel like your coffee gets too cold too fast, Ember is no stranger when it comes to helping out with this particular problem. Ember’s smart mugs keep your drink at your desired temperature thanks to a built-in heating element in the bottom of the mug.

The Ember mugs traditionally come in a variety of colors, including black and white. However, if you want something with a bit more sparkle, Ember has introduced the Metallic Collection — Copper, Gold, and Stainless Steel color choices that look great while keeping your drinks warm. This new lineup of colors is available starting today.

The basic lineup of mugs hold up to 10 ounces of your favorite drink, but if you need a bit more than that for those days when one cup of coffee just isn’t enough, Ember offers a 14-ounce mug in black and white color options.

Maybe you travel for work and a typical mug isn’t the right fit. If that’s the case, the $180 Ember Travel Mug is the perfect fit for those long mornings behind the wheel or for fighting through those Black Friday crowds. The Travel Mug has a display on the side that allows you to increase or decrease the temperature to your liking, but this display remains hidden until you touch it. You can even customize the display with someone’s name if you’re giving it as a gift.

The 10-ounce Ember Mug will keep a drink warm for up to 1.5 hours or all day long if kept on a charging coaster. The 14-ounce Ember Mug will keep a drink warm for 80 minutes. The Travel Mug has a heating capacity of three hours. Tthey can last all day if used with the charging coaster.

The mugs are IPX7 rated, which means they can be fully submerged up to one meter deep. However, they need to be washed by hand, so don’t stick them in the dishwasher — or the microwave, for that matter.

If there’s someone in your life that loves tea or coffee, this mug is the perfect gift to keep their drinks warm for much longer than a normal ceramic mug might. The basic 10-ounce mug starts at $100, while the newer 14-ounce model starts at $130.

