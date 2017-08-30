First wave of third-party Google Assistant speakers debuts at IFA 2017

Why it matters to you With the new range of third-party Google Assistant smart speakers, you don't have to limit yourself to a Google Home.

Google is on a mission to make its virtual helper, Google Assistant, more available by rolling it into a number of third-party smart speakers. Unlike Amazon’s Alexa, which is so far confined to the Echo and Dot, Google Assistant will be moving beyond the Google Home speaker into a range of new devices. The first wave of Google Assistant speakers has just been announced at IFA in Berlin. Here’s the lineup we know about so far.

Anker Zolo Mojo

A big name in mobile accessories, Anker is also a brand associated with value for money. We expect the forthcoming Zolo Mojo, with a price point under $70, to be one of the cheapest Google Assistant speakers on the market.

With support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5, the Zolo Mojo packs a fairly powerful 5W speaker with 1.7-inch full-range drivers with low distortion, and two unidirectional microphones with far-field voice recognition technology. Utter the magic words “OK Google” and you can get relevant updates about news, weather, your schedule for the day, or other topics you’re interested in. You can also ask questions, set alarms, and play tunes via supported music services like Google Play Music and Spotify.

Interestingly, the Zolo Mojo can distinguish between multiple voices and tailor the content it delivers accordingly. Expected to land in late October, the Zolo Mojo is the first Google Assistant device from Anker, but it certainly won’t be the last.

“We are super excited to be working with Google to bring what we believe will be the best entry-level smart speaker supporting The Assistant to consumers around the world,” Anker CEO Steven Yang said. “But this is just the beginning. Later this year, leveraging Anker’s unique heritage in mobile charging, music and connected devices, we will launch a number of smart devices and appliances for both the home and the car.”

Mobvoi Tichome Mini

The focus with Mobvoi’s Tichome Mini seems to be portability. This disc-shaped speaker has a handy strap for easy carrying, and it’s battery-powered, so you don’t always need an outlet. The Tichome Mini is also IPX6-rated, so you can use it around water without fear of damage. It will be available in a range of colors, including black, white, red, and green when it goes on sale this winter. Mobvoi says the Tichome Mini will cost under $100.

Panasonic GA10

We don’t have any firm details about the GA10 by Panasonic just yet, but, like the rest of the lineup, it will support voice commands, queries, and music casting, and you’ll be able to use multiple Google accounts with it. We’ll add more details just as soon as we get them.

That's all the Google Assistant speakers we know about so far, but Google has promised more announcements throughout the week, so stay tuned for updates.