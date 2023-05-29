Google Nest security cameras just had their prices slashed

With Google’s Nest Secure set to the say the long goodbye next year, some Google fans might be wondering what to get instead. Even smarter Google fans are wondering what to get that’s on sale. If you’re among these brilliant ranks, this is the article for you. This weekend we’ve seen the start of sales on the 2nd Gen Wired Google Nest Security Cam and the 2nd Gen Google Nest Cam Indoor / Outdoor battery version, all around 20% off or more. It’s a great chance to beef up your home security camera system without slicing into your wallet too much.

Google Nest Cam 2 (Wired)— $80, was 100

Smart AI detects animals, objects, people, and even familiar faces

Duo of cloud storage and internal storage

Connects with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Options to only record when you’re gone

The Google Nest Cam 2 (Wired) is a cute indoor camera that is ready to serve you without getting in your way. Due to Google’s smart AI, not every moving object will trigger an alert. It knows the difference between pets and people, for instance, and if you live with a spouse and/or children, it can start to recognize them, too, as “familiar faces.” This is just one of the reasons that our Google Nest Cam 2 (Wired) review referred to it as a “security camera that doesn’t require constant babysitting thanks to its smart features.” Another is the removal of the constant song and dance of arming and disarming, arming and disarming that comes with home security. Instead, you can use Google home routines to keep the camera rolling while you’re out of the house but off while you’re inside. It’s a combo that increases privacy and security, conveniently. Finally, the Google Nest Cam 2 (Wired) comes in a variety of colors, including an eggshell-like “fog”, a tan “linen”, and a classic white “snow”. Tap the button below to pick out your color today!

Google Nest Cam 2 (Wireless) — $260, was $330

High value for the price

Use it anywhere

20-foot LED illumination can “see in the dark”

3 hours of event video history (free)

The Google Nest Cam 2 (Battery) will be more your style if you want the flexibility of indoor or outdoor vision, though you’ll naturally want to gravitate towards using it outdoors due to its capabilities as one of the best outdoor security cams. It has the same basic intelligence as the wired version, but the applications are so much more versatile due to its more universal placement options. For example, have a neighborhood dog come into your yard and leave a “present” you’d rather not have delivered? That ability to detect animals will come in handy, and the three hour event video history that comes free with the system will allow you to pinpoint exactly who the culprit is. In the event of a more sinister, human-involved caper in the night, the 850 nm infrared LED lights have a night penetration zone of up to 20-feet. This will allow you — and your local police department — a clear look at the robber. Finally, a quick note; this camera is labelled as being battery-operated, but there are optional extras that allow it to be plugged in for 24/7 use, if you pick them up. It’s a truly versatile tool.

