You’ve just purchased a brand new Amazon Alexa-enabled device, and you need to get it connected to Wi-Fi – not a problem. The number of Alexa devices available on the market seem to be multiplying with Amazon offering over twelve different Alexa-enabled devices at this moment. Let’s get started by connecting your devices to Wi-Fi, so you can begin using your next smart virtual assistant.

Preparing your Alexa-enabled device

To begin setting up your Alexa-enabled device, take it out of its packaging, and locate the power connector. Different devices will vary in how they are unpacked, but Amazon Echo devices should automatically start-up once they are plugged into an outlet. Refer to the included pamphlet for any required assistance plugging in your device. The goal of this first phase is merely to get your product out of its box and turned on for use. When that is finished, ensure that the Alexa app is installed on your iOS or Android device, as we will need it for the setup process.

Connecting your device to Wi-Fi

We are going to use the Alexa app to get your device connected to the internet via Wi-Fi. After unpacking and plugging in your product, it may begin flashing an orange glow, or even verbally announcing that it is ready — we can now start the setup process. With the Alexa app installed on either your iOS or Android device, follow these instructions:

Open the Alexa app on your device. Sign in to the Alexa app using your Amazon credentials if you have not already. Select the Devices tab at the bottom of the screen. Select the + button in the upper right-hand corner. From the pop-up menu, choose Add Device. Select Amazon Echo from the list. Next, select the Echo device you are setting up. Confirm that your Echo device is orange and click Yes. Select the available device from the given list. Next, choose the Wi-Fi network you wish to connect. You may be prompted for a password at this step, otherwise, the Alexa app will begin its connection setup — this process may take a minute.

Once your Alexa enabled device is successfully connected, the screen will report as such. Hit the Continue button to finish the setup process and give details such as what room the Alexa device will be living and your address, which is used for weather information. You can now begin using your Alexa-enabled device as it has been successfully connected to your Wi-Fi. Try downloading some Alexa Skills to see what your new device can do for you!

Problems connecting to WiFi

You may experience a few different issues when setting up your Alexa device. If your Alexa app cannot see your Alexa-enabled device, ensure that it is in setup mode and its light is orange. If your device is not in setup mode, you can force the process by holding down the Action button (represented by a dot) on the unit for fifteen seconds.

If you’re in the setup phase but your Echo device is not connecting to your Wi-Fi, begin by restarting your modern and router. If Alexa continues to reject your password, check that you are entering the correct information when prompted — the password will be case-sensitive, so keep an eye on lower and uppercase letters. Lastly, you can attempt to move your Alexa device closer to your wireless router as the signal strength might not be strong enough.

If you are still having issues connecting your device, we recommend reaching out to Amazon support, who can walk you through the factors that might be causing your problems.

