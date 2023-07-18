How to create a room in Google Home

If you have tons of smart home gadgets scattered throughout your house, you’ll want to make use of Google Home’s ability to create rooms. This allows you to easily manage all your devices by categorizing them into groups based on their location.

For example, if you have more than one Nest Mini in your home, placing one in the Dining Room tab and another in the Living Room tab is the perfect way to streamline its operation. Here’s a look at how to create rooms in Google Home, along with how to rename a room or delete an unwanted room.

How to create a room with Google Home.

When you’re first installing a Google Home device, you’ll stumble across an option to create a new room. If you miss this step (or later decide you want a room), here’s how you can manually create a room with Google Home.

Step 1: Open Google Home.

Step 2: Select the Favorites or Devices menu.

Step 3: Tap and hold on the device you’d like to place in a room.

Step 4: Select the Settings menu.

Step 5: Select the Room submenu.

Step 6: Select Create New, then tap next.

Step 7: You’ll now be able to create a room in Google Home.

Rename a room in Google Home.

If you want to change the name of a room in Google Home, the process is simple. You’ll just need to open the Google Home app, dive into the Settings menu, then open the Devices, groups, and rooms submenu. From here, select the room you want to rename, then click the Name button. You’ll then be able to enter a new name for the room.

How to delete a room in Google Home.

No longer need a room in Google Home? There’s an easy way to delete it. Keep in mind that deleting a room will also remove all devices from the room, though you’ll have the option to add them to a separate room if desired. Here’s how to delete a room in Google Home.

Step 1: Open Google Home.

Step 2: Select Settings.

Step 3: Open the Devices, groups, and room menu.

Step 4: Find the room you want to delete.

Step 5: Press the Delete room option to complete the process.

