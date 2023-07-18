 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to create a room in Google Home

Jon Bitner
By

If you have tons of smart home gadgets scattered throughout your house, you’ll want to make use of Google Home’s ability to create rooms. This allows you to easily manage all your devices by categorizing them into groups based on their location.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Google Home

  • Smart home device

  • Smartphone

For example, if you have more than one Nest Mini in your home, placing one in the Dining Room tab and another in the Living Room tab is the perfect way to streamline its operation. Here’s a look at how to create rooms in Google Home, along with how to rename a room or delete an unwanted room.

Several images of the new Google Home app on a tan background.

How to create a room with Google Home.

When you’re first installing a Google Home device, you’ll stumble across an option to create a new room. If you miss this step (or later decide you want a room), here’s how you can manually create a room with Google Home.

Step 1: Open Google Home.

Step 2: Select the Favorites or Devices menu.

Related

Step 3: Tap and hold on the device you’d like to place in a room.

Step 4: Select the Settings menu.

Step 5: Select the Room submenu.

Step 6: Select Create New, then tap next.

Step 7: You’ll now be able to create a room in Google Home.

Rename a room in Google Home.

If you want to change the name of a room in Google Home, the process is simple. You’ll just need to open the Google Home app, dive into the Settings menu, then open the Devices, groups, and rooms submenu. From here, select the room you want to rename, then click the Name button. You’ll then be able to enter a new name for the room.

A gray Google Nest Mini sitting on a kitchen counter top.

How to delete a room in Google Home.

No longer need a room in Google Home? There’s an easy way to delete it. Keep in mind that deleting a room will also remove all devices from the room, though you’ll have the option to add them to a separate room if desired. Here’s how to delete a room in Google Home.

Step 1: Open Google Home.

Step 2: Select Settings.

Step 3: Open the Devices, groups, and room menu.

Step 4: Find the room you want to delete.

Step 5: Press the Delete room option to complete the process.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Roku Indoor Camera 360 SE vs. Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera: which is the best indoor camera?
The Blink Mini installed in the Pan-Tilt Mount.

As far as affordable indoor cameras go, it’s hard to beat the Roku Indoor Camera 360 SE and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera. Both cameras cost less than $60 (and are often on sale for much less), can swivel to provide a 360-degree perspective of your home, and offer tons of additional functionality when opting for a premium monthly subscription.

If you’re trying to decide between the Roku Indoor Camera 360 SE and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, here’s a comparison of the two popular products to help you figure out which is best for your smart home.
Video quality and cost

Read more
A big discount just landed on the Google Nest Doorbell for Prime Day
A man installs a wired model of the Google Nest Doorbell near his front door.

Prime Day is under way, and of all the Prime Day deals currently taking place, one that really stands out is up there with the best Prime Day smart home deals. The wired version of the Google Nest Doorbell close to its lowest price of the year, coming in at a sale price of just $120 for Prime Day. This is a savings of $60 from its regular price, as it would regularly cost $180. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Doorbell (wired)
The Google Nest Doorbell is a good video doorbell consideration if you’re new to the world of modern home security. And if you have the battery-powered model of the Google Nest Doorbell, you may be wondering if it’s worth upgrading to the new Google Nest wired doorbell. There’s no wrong way to power your Google Nest Doorbell, but this wired version is a little newer and it’s the one you can find discounted for Prime Day. It hangs in there with many of the best video doorbells and without the need to recharge batteries, you can have some peace of mind knowing you’ll be able to check your video doorbell 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Read more
Google Nest sale means cheap smart displays and security cameras
Nest Hub Max in the kitchen.

Google Nest line, one of the most popular brands for smart home and security devices, is a clear standout in Best Buy's ongoing sale that aims to rival Amazon's Prime Day deals. Here's your chance to purchase Nest smart displays, security cameras, and more with massive discounts, but since other shoppers will also likely be interested in these offers, you're going to have to be quick with your decision on which to buy as there's only a limited amount of stock set aside for each offer.

What to buy in Best Buy's Google Nest sale
One of the cheapest devices in Best Buy's ongoing Google Nest sale is the second-generation Google Nest Hub, which can be

Read more