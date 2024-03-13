One of the most unique parts of the Narwal Freo X Ultra is its dustbin. Unlike most premium robot vacuums, its dock doesn't have a disposable dustbin. Instead, the bin is built directly into the robot itself. What's more interesting is that it supports both disposable and reusable options — letting you choose how much maintenance you want to deal with. The reusable bin will save you money (since it can just be cleaned and replaced), while the disposables can be tossed every seven weeks and replaced for a low-maintenance alternative.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Narwal Freo X Ultra

Disposable dustbin

Reusable dustbin

But how do you empty the Narwal Freo X Ultra dustbin? And how do you replace it or swap it from disposable to reusable? Here's everything you need to know.

How to empty the Narwal Freo X Ultra dustbin.

If you're using the disposable Narwal Freo X Ultra dustbin, there's no need to empty it. Instead, you throw away the entire unit once it fills up after approximately seven weeks of use. A filter is built directly into these disposable dustbins, so there's nothing for you to clean — just slot a new disposable into the robot, and you're ready to go.

If you're using the reusable dustbin, it'll need to be regularly emptied and reinserted. Here's how the process works.

Step 1: Remove the faceplate from your Freo X Ultra.

Step 2: Locate the dustbin at the front of the robot.

Step 3: Pull on the purple tab until the unit unlocks.

Step 4: Lift the dustbin out of the robot and bring it over to your garbage.

Step 5: Push on the tab at the center of the dustbin to open the container, then empty it into the garbage.

Step 6: While you're emptying the dustbin, use this time to check its filter and see if it needs to be cleaned.

Step 7: Close the dustbin lid, then place it back into the robot, ensuring the purple tab clicks into place and the opening on the dustbin is aligned with the opening on the robot vacuum.

That's all there is to it!

