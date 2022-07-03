 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to get sports updates from Alexa

Tyler Lacoma
By

When you’re short on time or missed an afternoon of games, you probably want sports updates fast. Alexa can help with that: Amazon’s voice assistant can provide a variety of up-to-date sports info about your favorite teams and their competition.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • Amazon Alexa app

  • Alexa device for voice commands

You can ask Alexa targeted questions for quick info or choose to personalize the Alexa app with your favorite teams so you can get a full update at any time about the teams you care about the most. We’ll show you how to do both.

Amazon Echo sitting on a sidetable.

How to get basic sports updates from Alexa

With no prior work or settings tweaks, you can still give Alexa a variety of sports commands right in the moment. A few you may want to try include:

  • “Alexa, did the [sports team of your choice] win today?”

  • “Alexa, when do the [sports team of your choice] play again?”

  • “Alexa, what were the [league of your choice] scores today?”

  • “Alexa, what was the score of the [team of your choice] game?”

If you have a different specific question, try asking it. Alexa can provide a variety of sports information depending on what you want to know. Since Alexa is pulling this information right from the internet, it’s as current as you can get. If you have an Echo Show, you may be able to get more detailed information about a specific game on the touchscreen.

How to add a sports team to Alexa for a personalized update

If you like getting frequent sports updates and follow a variety of teams across different leagues, there’s a much better option: using Alexa’s sports updates. While this setting is primarily focused on American sports, it’s easy to set up and excellent for receiving prepackaged sports news whenever you want. Here’s what to do.

Step 1: On your mobile device, open the Alexa app and log in with your Amazon account if needed. Select the three-dash More menu button. Its location can vary, but it’s usually in a corner.

Choose More in Alexa app.

Step 2: In the menu that appears, select Settings.

Step 3: Scroll down to the Alexa preferences section and select the Sports option.

Choose Sports in Alexa Settings.

Step 4: In the Add a favorite option, select the Plus sign to add a team. You can search for a team in the search bar and select the one that matches the team you want to follow. As you can see, Alexa offers many different choices from national leagues to the local level. Select all the teams that apply, and select Save.

Sports Settings in Alexa.

Step 5: Now you can say, “Alexa, what’s my sports update?” at any time. Alexa will give you the latest updates for any teams that you saved in this sports section.

Search for a Team in Alexa.

Step 6: There’s an additional option to consider: Notifications. If you enable notifications for any of your saved teams, Alexa will ping you updates about the games they have won or lost, etc. It’s a good way of keeping very close track of a particular team — even if you can’t watch them live.

Can Alexa stream live sports?

Yes, there are a few ways to stream live sports. You could find an Alexa skill like TuneIn Live and look for coverage of a specific game (this can work with other live radio skills too, including ESPN). If you have an Echo Show, you may be able to stream live events from services that support them, like Hulu.

Can Alexa give goal alerts?

Yes, you can get goal alerts in several ways. If you have notifications turned on for a specific team, you’ll get a ping any time that the score changes for their game. If you have an Echo Show, Alexa will typically show updates about any new goals as they occur. You can also enable a skill like Soccer Flash to get notifications that way.

Editors' Recommendations

UFC 276 Live Stream: Watch Adesanya vs. Cannonier NOW

watch ufc 276 live stream online adesanya vs cannonier

‘Wordle’ today, July 3: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#379)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The best family movies on Netflix right now (July 2022)

Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in We Can Be Heroes

The 5 best movies and TV shows to celebrate July 4th

Chris Evans in Captain America: Winter Soldier.

The best Netflix original movies (July 2022)

Andrew Garfield walks in a diner in tick, tick...BOOM!

The best action movies on Netflix right now (July 2022)

Michelle Dockery and Matthew McConaughey in The Gentlemen.

The best comedies on Netflix right now (July 2022)

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

NASA’s next-generation rocket returns to assembly building today

Space Launch System rocket during the wet dress rehearsal.

Good news: Threatening asteroid won’t impact Earth in 2052

An artist's impression of an asteroid approaching Earth

Virgin Orbit successfully launches its first night mission

Virgin Orbit launches night mission.

The best movies on HBO right now (July 2022)

Sandra Bullock in Gravity.

Best camera deals for July 2022

nikon d850 review 15

Best Peloton alternatives for July 2022

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike