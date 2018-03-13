Hurom debuts a new citrus juicer that will help you get your vitamin C

Share

Getting a freshly squeezed glass of orange juice no longer has to be a luxury available only at overpriced cafes, nor does it have to require making a mess of your hands, your kitchen counter, and just about every other surface in sight. Rather, with the new CJ Citrus Juicer from Hurom, you can easily make yourself a glass of Vitamin C at any point during the day.

The sleek device, available in stainless steel, pink, and pastel blue color variants, can juice large oranges for your morning fix, or it can get the most out of a tiny lime for your evening (or afternoon, we won’t judge) margaritas. The machine features a one-size-fits-all juicing cone so that regardless of what kind of citrus you’re working with, you can work with a single attachment. With just one hand, you can operate the Citrus Juicer and squeeze any citrus fruit with ease. And of course, the Citrus Juicer promises to extract the maximum amount of juice possible, and leaves the rind of the fruit completely empty. So if you’re a fan of pulp, this may just be the juicer for you.

The motor of the new Hurom juicer seeks to mimic the motion of a hand squeezing fruit for the most comprehensive juicing possible. There’s also a drip-stop juice outlet to control the amount of liquid you pour into a glass, and thereby avoid any spills or unsightly drippage. And although the motor of the Citrus Juicer is powerful enough to extract all that fruity goodness from a grapefruit, lemon, or anything in between, it promises to be nearly silent.

Unlike other Hurom juicers, which while effective, tend to be quite a hassle to clean and put back together, this straightforward juicer comes with just three parts that mount atop the motor. The squeezer cone rotates to automatically and neatly juice fruits, and the machine also comes with a separable juice filter, so that you can choose between having pulp-full or pulp-free juice.

The Hurom CJ Citrus Juicer is now available for purchase for folks in the U.S. for $149 from the Hurom website.