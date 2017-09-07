iHome’s new iAVS16 alarm clock brings Alexa to your bedside

Why it matters to you iHome has integrated Alexa into its latest alarm clock, bringing Amazon voice commands seamlessly to your bedside table.

iHome has partnered up with Amazon to release the Alexa-integrated iAVS16 alarm clock, aiming to bring all the conveniences of Amazon’s popular voice command system to your bedside table.

Though the new smart speaker looks much like a traditional clock radio — a black rectangle with a backlit LCD display and physical snooze/music control buttons on top — the added Alexa integration should alleviate all the traditional woes of those with clock/radio alarm clocks. Namely, everything from setting daily alarms to checking the weather can now be accomplished via voice control rather than by messing with pesky buttons and hard-to-remember controls.

The iAVS16 supports popular music streaming services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and iHeartRadio, and can be used to control any of iHome’s other SmartPlug products. In addition, it features USB ports for charging of cell phones and other devices without the need of extra plugs.

“This year, iHome has focused on growing its Alexa smart home offerings and integrating artificial intelligence technologies into products across all categories, including smart plugs,” said iHome’s Director of Product and Business Development Gary Schultz in a press release. “We’re especially proud of the iAVS16 because it’s unlike anything else out there and uniquely pays tribute to the product line that made iHome a household name. By combining iHome’s expertise in creating feature-rich bedside music systems with Alexa, we’ve created a truly unique product that elegantly wraps an alarm clock, a powerful music system, USB charging, and easy-to-use Alexa voice control into an attractive and compact form factor that fits perfectly on a nightstand, kitchen counter, and more.”

Those interested in testing out Alexa for the first time will likely find a very useful product in the iAVS16, as the smart speaker’s voice-controlled alarm, music playback, and weather features are all things that will come in handy when waking up and getting dressed each morning.

iHome’s new speaker will cost an affordable $150 at launch, and will soon hit Amazon’s online store, as well as store shelves at Best Buy, Bed Bath and Beyond, and other home retailers across the United States. For more information, we recommend checking out the company’s website.