ADT made a name for itself as a home security company. The announcements ADT made today at CES 2020 shows it intends to continue to grow that reputation, and in a big way. ADT announced three new security devices in the “Blue by ADT” lineup: An indoor camera, an outdoor camera, and a doorbell camera. The devices aren’t just run of the mill security cameras, though. They integrate Alexa in a different way than most security systems.

The Blue by ADT Indoor Camera streams and records video at 1080p and has two-way talk, support for up to 128 GB of local storage, and Alexa integration. Users can ask Alexa to set specific recording rules and manage other Alexa-enabled devices in the home like a thermostat or a smart lock. The Indoor Camera can detect your home’s existing smoke and carbon monoxide siren and alert you if it triggers.

The Blue by ADT Outdoor Camera is essentially the outdoorsy counterpart to the indoor camera. It also streams and captures video at 1080p resolution and boasts night vision capabilities. It can also store up to 128 GB of footage on a local memory card. The Blue by ADT Outdoor Camera is IP-65 weather-resistant, so it can withstand most average weather conditions. It’s powered by a rechargeable battery, so you do not need to run a cable to it — a fact that allows for more creative placement.

Finally, the Blue by ADT Doorbell Camera streams 1080p video, has two-way audio, and a 180-degree field of view. It is available in Pearl Grey right now, but a new graphite color option is coming soon. At the moment, it only works with Amazon Alexa, but Google Home and Apple HomeKit compatibility are on the way.

These devices have a lot of appeal already, but all three share several extra features, the first of which is facial recognition. The camera can detect a familiar face and alert you when that person comes into view. All three devices are also compatible with existing LifeShield systems as well as the upcoming Blue by ADT Security Systems. You can create custom motion zones with each camera to cut down on the number of false alerts, and the built-in Alexa functionality means you can control any other Alexa-compatible device in your home from these cameras.

Something else all three share is the price point. All three Blue by ADT cameras are $199 and available for preorder now. You can also invest in the Blue by ADT Extender + Chime for $49 which improves the life of the outdoor camera and plays a preset chime when someone rings the doorbell.

