SimpliSafe’s whole-home security systems are among our favorites. SimpliSafe offers an in-depth menu of system configurations for different size homes and apartments at attractive prices for comprehensive home protection. To make the deal even sweeter, SimpliSafe knocked 50% off the prices sitewide in a sale the precedes Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This sale ends soon, so don’t delay.

SimpliSafe has been in the home protection industry for more than a decade and has a full complement of sensors, with everything from window alerts, security cameras, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide sensors, and water leak sensors.

SimpliSafe systems do not require phone lines because they have a built-in cellular connection backed by Wi-Fi. All systems can be set up to protect your home with or without a professional monitoring service. If you do choose 24/7 monitoring at $15 per month, there is no contract.

We’ve found the pre-configured best deals with SimpliSafe’s Black Friday to Cyber Monday sales event, but you can also build your own SimpliSafe system and still get 50% off. Whether you’re beefing up your existing smart home network with a 24/7 alarm system or taking your first step with home protection, these five deals can help you save up to $244.

The Haven — $244 off



SimpliSafe’s The Haven, whole-home security system, is the most fully configured package, but you can always add to it if you wish. The Haven includes a base station, one keypad, a key fob, four entry sensors, a freeze sensor, a water leak sensor, a smoke detector, two motion sensors, a 105-decibel siren, and one panic button.

Normally priced at $489, The Haven is just $245 during this sale. The number and variety of home protection components in this package is impressive, especially at the low sale price.

The Knox — $224 off



The Knox lacks some of the variety and individual sensors of the Heaven but adds more entry sensors for windows and doors. The components include one base station, one keypad, a keyfob, six entry sensors, two motion detectors, a siren, and a smoke detector.

Usually $449, SimpliSafe’s The Knox is only $225 during the Black Friday sale. If your home has several doors and windows to protect, this configuration is an excellent deal.

The Hearth — $186 off



The Hearth is a well-equipped starter system for a small home or condo. The Hearth package includes a base station and keypad, one key fob, three entry sensors, one motion detector, a siren, and a smoke detector.

Regularly priced $374, The Hearth is on sale for $188. If you’re shopping for a home security system to build on later, this could be the time to snap up The Hearth at this discounted price.

The Essentials — $129 off



If you want just the essentials of home security, here’s SimpliSafe’s answer. The Essentials includes a base station with keypad, three entry sensors, and one motion detector.

Ordinarily $259, The Essentials system is discounted to $130 for this sale. If you are looking for solid protection without a large investment, the package delivers at a compelling price.

The Foundation — $114 off



SimpliSafe designed The Foundation specifically for apartments and very small homes. With a base station, one keypad, one entry sensor, and a motion detector, you can set up the basics.

Instead of the usual $229 price, SimpliSafe cut the price for The Foundation to $115 during this sale. If you want a professional quality system at a great price, this one fits the bill.

