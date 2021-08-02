Any home benefits from an air purifier. Cleaner air means better overall health, fewer allergies, and even better sleep. The downside is that air purifiers take up a significant amount of space, especially the larger air purifiers. Leave it to Ikea to solve that problem by combining an air purifier with a side table to address both form and function.

The Starkvind air purifier rests on the underside of a side table, away from the floor. It’s designed to service rooms up to 65 feet in size. The Starkvind works on its own, but you can also connect it to the Tradfri gateway to schedule it through the Ikea Home app. It has five different fan speeds and an auto-mode that adjusts based on the number of particles in the air.

It uses a three-filter system to thoroughly filter the air. The first is a prefilter that captures the big particles in the air, such as pet hair and dust. The second filter is designed to remove most particles from the air, capturing up to 99.5% of smaller particles such as pollen. The third and final filter is for gas. It absorbs pollutants like formaldehyde and other VOCs and also reduces unpleasant odors in the air.

The Starkvind comes in two models: the table model, as well as a standalone model. If the table doesn’t fit your style or the decor of your home, the standalone model will work fine. The thing to remember is that it only serves an area of 65 square feet, so a smaller room or smaller part of a room. If you want to keep the air clean in your entire home, you will need a larger air purifier or invest in multiple options.

Air purifiers can’t clean the air of viruses, but they can reduce the number of allergens and pollutants in the air that could worsen respiratory issues. By placing air purifiers in rooms you spend a lot of time in, like the bedroom, a home office, or the living room, you can improve the air quality in your home.

The Starkvind air purifier will be available for purchase in all Ikea retail stores starting in October.

