Walmart is selling this $180 robot vacuum for under $90 today

The IonVac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum with its remote and app.

Searching for robot vacuum deals, but most offers that you see are still beyond your budget? Don’t lose heart because there are offers like Walmart’s $92 discount for the IonVac SmartClean 2000. The smart home device is already affordable at its original price of $180, but it’s now even cheaper at just $88. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, because robot vacuums that go for less than $100 always sell out quickly. You’ll miss out on this bargain if you hesitate, so push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the IonVac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum

The IonVac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum may be cheap, but with a complete cleaning system that features 2,000Pa of suction power, a roller brush, and side brushes, it won’t have any trouble picking up all kinds of dirt and debris around your home. Sensors are important to consider, according to our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, but the IonVac SmartClean 2000 has this covered with its anti-collision and cliff sensors that will prevent the device from bumping into furniture and falling down the stairs.

Controlling the IonVac SmartClean 2000 is done through its remote control or through the Tzumi Smart Home app on your smartphone. You can also use voice commands to initiate cleaning sessions, as it’s compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. The robot vacuum offers four cleaning modes, namely auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, and manual control, so you’ll always be able to get what you want out of the device. Once it’s done, or when its 100-minute battery life expires, the IonVac SmartClean 2000 automatically goes back to its charging dock.

While the IonVac SmartClean 2000 isn’t as feature-packed as the best robot vacuums, it has what it takes to do a decent job in keeping your floors clean, despite going for an original price of $180. However, with Walmart’s offer, the device is yours for just $88, which is less than half its sticker price following a $92 discount. There’s going to be high demand for the IonVac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum because of this bargain, so if you’re interested, you need to beat all of the other shoppers — you need to purchase it right now.

