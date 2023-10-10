Prime Day deals get you this Roomba robot vacuum for $165

With fall here it, school is back, the air is getting comfortable again, and everybody wants to squeeze in extra outdoor time in the last nice days before winter strikes. It sounds nice, but the reality is that it also means a lot of leaf litter and tracked dirt into the home. Luckily, Amazon also started its event today. Not only does that mean a ton of fantastic October Prime Day deals on a variety of tech essentials but it also means you can get the iRobot Roomba 692 to clean up all the extra mess. Tap the button below to grab yours for just $200, which is $100 off the standard $300 price. Or, if you’re a Prime member, you can get it for $165, which is $135 off the standard price.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 692

Beyond the extra savings that make this October Prime Day robot vacuum deal exciting, the iRobot Roomba 692 just happens to be a great vacuum. Its got a 3-stage cleaning system that loosens dirt from carpets and utilizes a smart, adaptive cleaning pattern. Plus, it learns the rhythm of your daily life, so results are seen, not work. When you do want to see your iRobot Roomba 692 get busy, you can do so easily, via voice command. Just tell it to clean via Google Assistant or Alexa and it will spring to life. It even automates its own maintenance, at least to some degree, at is automatically returns to its docking station to recharge before 90 minute battery depletes. While you’ll have to empty it periodically, it’s a lot more convenient than vacuuming with a standard push model.

Ready to get the fall leaf litter on your carpet under control? Just tap the button below to get your iRobot Roomba 692. Right now it is just $200 or, if you’re a Prime member, $165. That’s $100 or $135 off the standard $300 price, respectively. Here’s how to join Prime free, in case you’ve forgotten. Finally, just in case you’ve got leaf litter and lawn care on the brain, check out our collection of October Prime Day robot lawn mower deals to automate even more of your chores away.

