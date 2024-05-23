If you’re interested in automating cleaning with a robot vacuum but don’t want to spend too much, Walmart has some great robot vacuum deals right now. That includes being able to save a huge $120 off the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum bringing it down to just $79 for a limited time only. If that sounds like the perfect price to you but you need to know a little more, keep reading and we’ll take you through all you need to know.

Why you should buy the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum

If you’ve checked out the best robot vacuums but decided you need to keep costs down, you’ll appreciate how much the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum offers while staying super affordable.

This model offers 2,000pa of strong suction power while maintaining a runtime of up to 100 minutes. It has mapping technology built in to it so you can set it up to clean specific floors, row by row, with the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum learning the most efficient path to take. By using the iHome app, like the best robot vacuums for pet hair tend to offer, the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum makes it simple to schedule when you want it to clean as well as allow you to view the cleaning path so you can see exactly what the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum is doing, even when you’re not home.

It has a three brush system and HEPA filter so it can handle both carpets and hard floors, without any risk of missing debris. It also promises no hair wrapping when contending with pet hair, clearly keen to rival the best vacuums for pet hair.

Besides its one touch controls, the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum also works with Google and Alexa so you can use voice commands instead of the app if you prefer. However you instruct it, the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum can tackle under tight spaces and awkward areas so it won’t leave anywhere untouched. It’s also smart enough to head back to base when it needs to recharge.

With all the essentials you could need from a robot vacuum, the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum is a bargain. It usually costs $199 but it’s down to just $79 at Walmart making it pretty unmissable. Check it out now before stock runs out.

