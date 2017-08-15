No Michelin star? No dinner guest will ever know thanks to the June Pro

Why it matters to you Even if you're not in the kitchen, the June Pro can make sure you cook like a pro.

Cooking has never been so foolproof. The latest innovation to come to your kitchen manifests itself as a smart convection oven, heralded as the first of its kind. Known as the June Pro, this built-in appliance just might make you want to never sell your home.

The Pro builds upon June’s original product, simply called the June. The smart oven uses sensors and artificial intelligence to bring some expertise to your cooking technique. Thanks to machine learning and neural network technology, you don’t have to worry about under or overcooking your food, or having a burnt crust with a raw filling. Plus, the June promises to preheat three times faster than other traditional ovens, so theoretically, you can dinner on the table faster than before.

Your smart oven is capable of identifying 25 common foods and cooking them properly and tastefully. Whether you want to caramelize a butternut squash or roast a chicken, June can select the correct multistep cook program and let you worry about something else. No longer will you have to set up camp beside your oven, opening the door every once in a while to make sure things are cooking properly.

While the original June did all of this on your countertop, the June Pro wants to become a permanent member of your home. June’s team will install the smart oven for you, offering white glove service from purchase to first press of the button to ensure that June fits in your home and in your life. Currently available in the standard 24-inch size, the company notes that more sizes are coming soon.

Like its predecessor, the June Pro is able to convection bake, broil, roast, and slow cook, which means that it’s suitable for just about anything. Plus, the companion iOS app lets you watch your food cook from anywhere (if you just really want to salivate for a while), and the oven will also send you a notification when your food is ready.

You can pre-order the June Pro now from the company website for $1,995, and solidify your position as the host with the most.