Smart Home

Your smart oven might be more ready for breakfast than you realize

Patrick Hearn
By
june oven artificial intelligence smart 05

A few bugs and glitches are expected with any piece of technology no matter how advanced it may be, but some bugs are worse than others. Multiple people report that their June Smart Oven turned on by itself during the night and preheated to 400 degrees, perhaps in eager anticipation of the meal it might soon cook. June did not issue a statement regarding the potential cause of this heating fiasco, but it told The Verge that user error was to blame.

In one instance, June blamed the Amazon Alexa integration for the preheating and in another instance said the user may have tapped something within the app that triggered the preheat functionality. In only one case did June send out a new oven, but the company said it was due to “unrelated issues.” The events have users concerned.

While it is possible three people made separate mistakes that resulted in accidentally turning on their ovens, the more concerning issue is that accidentally preheating the oven can even happen at all. According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking-related fires counted for 48% of all house fires between 2012 and 2016. Although none of the June customers reported fires, one man only discovered that his oven was on because he had forgotten to take potatoes out of the oven the night before. When he went to do so the next morning, the device had preheated to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and incinerated the tubers.

The ability to browse recipes and preheat the oven to the proper temperature for a given recipe makes cooking significantly easier, especially for the culinary-challenged. The risk of fire tempers that convenience a bit. In response, June CEO Matt Van Horn said the company is working on a solution.

An update is slated for September that will supposedly allow owners to disable remote preheating. The company also plans to add another feature in the next year that will automatically turn off the heating elements if no food is detected within the oven. All of these are steps in the right direction, especially given the potentially catastrophic nature of a heating element malfunction.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Disney+: Here's what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service
bluetooth button
Mobile

Critical Bluetooth security bug discovered. Protect yourself with a quick update

Researchers have discovered a major new security flaw in Bluetooth, which could leave millions of devices at risk of a malicious hack. The attack allows a hacker to “break” Bluetooth security without anyone knowing.
Posted By Mathew Katz
2020 subaru brz wrx and sti pricing ts
Cars

Limited-edition Subaru BRZ tS returns for 2020, WRX and STI get minor tweaks

Subaru performance cars remain mostly unchanged for the 2020 model year. The big news is the return of the limited-edition Subaru BRZ tS sports car, with production capped at 300 units.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
how to protect yourself from capital one data breach credit card
News

Lawsuit over Capital One data breach could eventually get you sweet revenge

The law firm Colson Hicks Eidson has filed a class-action lawsuit against Capital One “for negligence in failing to safeguard consumers’ personal information” in the recent data breach that impacted 100 million consumers.
Posted By Emily Price
bugatti centodieci dt 1
Cars

The Bugatti Centodieci is only possible because of the latest design tech

Bugatti is celebrating its 110th birthday by releasing a limited-edition hypercar named Centodieci. It's based on the Chiron, but its engine makes 1,600 horsepower, and it's a tribute to the EB110 released during the 1990s.
Posted By Ronan Glon
disney plus streaming service news tv home window edit jpg
Movies & TV

Disney+: Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service

Disney is bringing the full weight of its massive content library to its own streaming service in 2019. How will Disney+ compare to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime? Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Chris Gates
Rainbow Six: Siege
Gaming

Police warn Raleigh locals of military cosplay at Rainbow Six Siege tournament

This weekend's Rainbow Six Siege Major esports tournament in Raleigh, North Carolina, prompted the local police to give residents a heads-up about cosplayers, who could come to the convention center in fake military cosplay.
Posted By Steven Petite
biomitech artificial tree thequotbiour
Emerging Tech

Artificial tree promises to suck up as much air pollution as a small forest

Startup Biomitech has developed an artificial tree that it claims is capable of sucking up as much air pollution as 368 real trees. It could be a game-changer for cities with limited free space.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Smart Home

Amazon and Walmart match lower prices on Echo Dot and Google Home Mini

Amazon and Walmart resumed their price competition on the entry-level smart speakers for the Amazon Echo and Google Nest Home smart home ecosystems. The price cuts have started with 40% discounts on the Echo Dot and the Google Home Mini.
Posted By Bruce Brown
android 9 pie apps
Mobile

These fraudulent Android apps were downloaded 8 million times

According to a new report from security research firm Trend Micro, a hefty 85 Android apps have been caught serving fraudulent ads that take over the user's screen -- and those apps have been downloaded 8 million times.
Posted By Christian de Looper
leica apo summicron sl 50mm f2 costs 4500 50 header
Photography

Leica’s new 50mm lens will set you back $4,500, because Leica

Leica's newest lens uses an advanced optical design in a relatively compact form. But when it comes to premium normal focal length lenses, there are several cheaper alternatives. Leica fans, however, probably don't care about those.
Posted By Daven Mathies
A fake Amazon login page targeting users
News

Amazon customers are getting emails with someone else’s order information

Some Amazon customers say they’re receiving emails from Amazon about orders placed by other people. Those emails contain personal information like the person's address and what they purchased on Amazon.
Posted By Emily Price
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

Nintendo is reportedly trading revised Switch console for older model for free

If you recently bought a Nintendo Switch, you may be eligible for a free exchange for a revised model with better battery life. The revised Nintendo Switch nearly doubles the battery life thanks to a new processor.
Posted By Steven Petite
upgraded ecovacs deebot ozmo models vacuum and mop with multi floor mapping 920 08 2 1
News

The results are in: Alexa is legitimately dumber than Siri and Google Assistant

If you’ve always thought Alexa was dumber than the other voice assistants in your house or on your phone, a new test performed by Loup Ventures might prove your theory correct. Alexa scored last in an IQ test against Google Assistant and…
Posted By Emily Price
alexa gadgets toolkit beta nucleus feat
Smart Home

Alexa’s Custom Interfaces hope to augment gadgets, games, and smart toys

Alexa is growing smarter again with a new feature for developers called Custom Interfaces. The feature is aimed at augmenting interactivity between users of Alexa-powered devices like Amazon's Echo and developer's newest products.
Posted By Clayton Moore