Lutron buys Ketra to increase its presence in smart home lighting

Lutron Electronics, a leader in the smart lighting sector, will soon acquire Ketra, a company that creates indoor lighting solutions emulating natural light conditions.

Ketra’s lighting control solutions offer customizable light for both residential and commercial settings. Ketra’s lighting solutions can also generate a wide variety of colors, including white, pastel, and saturated colors. This function allows users to customize an interior space and make the lighting precisely meet their needs. For example, users can opt for soft, romantic lighting for their living room or bedroom, but bright lighting for a professional work environment. Basically, they can choose whatever light colors will encourage the kind of mood and atmosphere they want to create in a particular room.

“Our company started over 57 years ago with our founders innovating the electronic light dimmer — a device that delivered beautiful light controlled by the end user,” Mike Pessina, co-CEO and president at Lutron Electronics, said in a statement. “Ketra’s range of quality light complements the Lutron light control product offering and enables our customers to create a more comfortable, productive, and pleasant environment at home and at work. We’re excited to deliver this expanded light control solution to the industry.”

According to Lutron’s senior vice president, Ed Blair, Ketra’s products will help expand the selection of lighting-related products the company is able to offer its consumers. “This acquisition allows Lutron to take care of its customers with the most comprehensive portfolio of light control solutions in the industry. Moreover, it uniquely positions Lutron for the greatest success in the market’s areas of growth, like simulated natural light, smart homes and buildings, and tunable white.”

Nav Sooch, Ketra CEO, added that the acquisition will help both companies reach more customers around the world. “Lutron’s global reach, unmatched service, support, and outstanding reputation offer new opportunities to expand the market for Ketra’s unique Natural Light offering,” he says. “We’re excited to join the Lutron family and together bring new solutions to our customers.”

Ketra was founded in Austin, Texas, in 2009. The company is known for its lamps and luminaires that mimic natural light. Lutron creates smart-lighting solutions, such as their popular dimmer switches. The company has existed for more than half a century, since its 1961 founding in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania.