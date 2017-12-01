Customize your smart thermostat with the sleek Lux Kono Smart

The temperature of your home is a personal preference and now the design of your smart thermostat can be as well. Meet the new Lux Kono Smart thermostat from Lux, which promises to be as affordable as it is aesthetically pleasing. Coming in at $149, the Kono Smart is about $100 cheaper than the original Nest thermostat (and $20 less than the new version), which may be enough to convince some customers to go with a different smart home system.

Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant, the Kono Smart can be easily controlled regardless of what platform you may use in your home. Like other smart thermostats, the Lux thermostat comes with a companion app that allows users to set different temperatures depending on whether or not a home is occupied, switch between cooling and heating modes, and check current indoor and outdoor temperatures. Of course, if you’re at home, you can also talk to your thermostat to set the temperature. But if you’re on vacation and need to turn the AC on or the heat off, you can do that remotely, too. The app also sends seasonal tips to help folks save money on their energy bills.

But what Kono Smart hopes will serve as its differentiating factor is its Décor-snap cover design. These interchangeable decorative faceplates can be easily swapped out to match your unique interior. While the square-shaped Kono Smart comes with a standard lack stainless cover, there are five additional colors available for purchase, including hibiscus red, sea green, and deep blue. And if none of those strike your fancy, there is also a paintable cover option.

“Most smart device purchases are driven by price, value, and ease of use. Kono Smart is the trifecta of smart thermostats, and we’ve also focused on design,” Lux Products CEO Rob Munin said in a statement. “The Kono Smart’s simple knob interface, coupled with its sleek design, high-end finishes and on-the-mark features, offers homeowners a smart solution to their home comfort that is easy to use and great to look at. We’ve gone beyond affordability; we’ve added the element of personalization with our Décor-snap covers in a range of designer color options.”

You can buy the Kono Smart from Home Depot or the Lux website for $149.