The app-controlled Renaisscent isn’t your parents’ scent diffuser

Why it matters to you Looking for a way to make your home more welcoming? You may consider starting with scents and starting with the Renaisscent.

Wake up and smell the coffee, or just about any other scent, thanks to a new waterless, app-controlled scent diffuser. The Renaisscent is the 21st-century answer to your grandparent’s bowls of potpourri and your parent’s sticks-in-a-jar approach to making their home smell more welcoming. Rather than depending on dried flowers or liquids that can spill or hit just one scent note, the Renaisscent operates without water and can be controlled from anywhere via your smartphone.

The portable little device actually makes use of a fan to diffuse its wide array of scents. With three different modes available, you can determine how intensely you’d like the fan to blow, and consequently, the range of your fragrance. Capable of diffusing up to six different fragrances at once and running for up to six hours at a time, the Renaisscent is ready to impress your guests with its sleek design and its straightforward function.

Within the Renaisscent are three fragrance capsules, and each capsule contains three fragrances. You can mix and match these scents to create the exact aura and ambiance you’d like, just about whenever you’d like. With the accompanying Renaisscent app, you can set your diffuser to wake you up with a certain aroma, or to put you in a relaxing mood about halfway through the day. Simply set the time when you want your scent to diffuse, set the fan power to determine its intensity, decide on your duration, and pick your fragrances. From there, just sit back and smell the roses (or whatever the scent may be).

Available in three elegant colors, the Renaisscent is entirely battery operated and can be recharged using a Micro USB, so you don’t have to worry about finding an outlet in order to enjoy your favorite scents. That also makes the Renaisscent the perfect travel companion — even if you can’t bring home with you, perhaps you can bring the smells of home in your suitcase.

Weighing in at less than half a pound and standing less than five inches tall, the Renaisscent should blend in seamlessly to any decor. The diffuser is coming to Indiegogo soon, and we’ll update you with pricing and availability.