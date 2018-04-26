Reolink’s latest breakthrough pulls the plugs on smart security cameras

Share

After a string of successes, Hong Kong-based security camera manufacturer Reolink is getting good at crowdfunding campaigns. Its latest project to land with a smash on Indiegogo is the Reolink Go, a powerful 4G-enabled, solar-powered security monitor with a ton of features, modes, and applications. The camera follows the company’s popular portable security camera dubbed the Argus 2.

With a goal of $30,000, the Reolink Go has already raised nearly $45,000 on the fundraising platform, with rewards for donors that include a variety of Reolink Go cameras and associated solar panels. Shipping to the United States, the U.K., Germany, and Italy is expected to begin in July. The final prototype is already in testing, and Reolink anticipates the start of mass production in June.

One significant challenge to the security camera market that Reolink has solved is power. The Reolink Go’s lightweight battery can last up to two months in standby mode. Options for charging including a long-lasting top-up via Micro USB, or the option to install a Reolink solar power for continuous charging.

The camera’s lens is also sophisticated. The 1080p is far more accurate and precise than its 720p competition. A 130-degree wide viewing angle helps capture a significant portion of any property. The camera is also equipped to monitor a location 24/7 — the camera features a night-vision mode, allowing users to see the smallest details, even in low-light conditions, up to 33 feet away.

Reolink has also been effective in figuring out how to alert users in the age of smart home technology. The Reolink Go naturally wakes up instantly from Standby Mode whenever motion detection is triggered. But the camera also pushes smart and accurate alerts in real time. Users can receive motion snapshots by email when there are motion-triggered events, push alerts to a smartphone or other mobile device, fire off a sire automatically, or even broadcast customizable voice-recordable alerts. The device doesn’t support a PC client, but users can use the company’s free Reolink app to get a live view from the camera, anywhere at any time.

In an interesting change, the Reolink Go can serve as more than just a monitoring device — here, communication goes both ways. Using a built-in mic and speaker, users can communicate with loved ones and ward off aspiring burglars, even when off-site. Naturally, the camera makes recordings and either saves them on a Micro SD card up to 64 gigabytes, or Reolink Go can push the recordings to Reolink’s Cloud Service.

The basic package includes everything a user would need to mount and operate the Reolink Go, including the camera, an outdoor security mount, Micro USB cable, and even a surveillance sign to warn passers-by that a location is under 24-hour video surveillance. Security buffs and private eyes can grab their Reolink cameras during the final month of the Indiegogo campaign, ranging from $159 for a single camera to $329 for a two-pack, including solar panels.