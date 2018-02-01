Reolink is back with its Argus 2, a fully portable security camera

When you create a wildly successful Indiegogo campaign aimed at securing homes and families, the only logical thing to do is build upon that success. And that is precisely what Reolink has done with the introduction of the Reolink Argus 2. This 1080p Full HD camera features a long-lasting rechargeable battery, solar powering, starlight night vision, smart passive infrared motion sensor, weatherproofing, and live-streaming video with two-way audio, all of which combine to make the Reolink Argus 2 the ideal surveillance solution for a home, workplace, or anything in between.

Capable of lasting six months on a single charge, the Argus 2 will keep you and your loved ones safe for extended periods of time, without your having to worry about plugging in the device or changing the battery. The longevity of the rechargeable battery and the absence of any wires allow customers to place the camera almost anywhere. Seeing as the Argus 2 is weatherproof, it can withstand the elements, too. If you do elect to place the security camera outdoors, you may consider linking it to the Reolink Solar Panel via a micro USB cable. This way, it can be continuously charged via solar power.

The starlight color night vision feature is powered by Sony’s image sensor, and claims to give customers “valuable visual details to better identify people, vehicles, and other details day and night.” Daytime is captured crisply in 1080p HD, while footage at night can be captured at a range of up to 33 feet. And thanks to its built-in 130-degree wide-angle PIR motion sensor, you can be alerted as to any suspicious movement via app notifications and email messages (or if you’d rather, a siren).

“We firmly believe security matters most and it should be for everyone. That’s why we make our security products professional, reliable, affordable, simple, and DIY style,” said a Reolink spokesperon, “and wire-free rechargeable battery security camera Reolink Argus 2 is the latest brainchild of our effort to make home and business monitoring easier and simpler.”

The Reolink Argus 2 comes with the rechargeable battery, and can now be purchased for $130. If you’re interested in the solar power capabilities, you can grab the Reolink Solar Panel for the Argus 2 Security Camera for an additional $30. All orders from the Reolink website offer free shipping and are covered by a two-year limited warranty.