 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

Roborock S7 Max Ultra vs. Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni: which is best?

Jon Bitner
By

If you’re looking for a robot vacuum that can do it all, you’ve probably stumbled upon the Roborock S7 Max Ultra and Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni. Both products serve as a robot vacuum and robot mop — and they can even clean themselves after each run.

There are tons of similarities between these two premium robot vacuums, but which one is best? Here’s a closer look at the S7 Max Ultra and T20 Omni to help you decide which is better for your smart home.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and availability

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra on carpet.

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is the more expensive of the two, clocking in at $1,300. It can be purchased in either black or white. The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is a bit cheaper, costing $1,100. It’s only available in white. Both products offered launch-day price cuts — and both might be the target of hefty discounts during shopping holidays like Black Friday.

Related

Vacuuming

The T20 Omni traveling across a rug with its mops raised.

Both the S7 Max Ultra and T20 Omni are excellent vacuums. The S7 Max Ultra boasts 5,500 Pa of suction, while the T20 Omni is even more impressive with 6,000 Pa of suction. Depending on your cleaning needs, tboth products are adjustable — allowing you to run cleaning cycles with low suction that are virtually silent or turning it all the way up for a deep clean.

Thick carpets aren’t challenging for either robot vacuum, although the added suction of the T20 Omni does help it pull out a bit more dirt and tangled pet fur. But at the end of the day, it’s hard to go wrong with either unit if you’re concerned about vacuuming performance.

Once a vacuum run is done, both vacuums will head back to their dock to empty their dustbins in a large debris reservoir. The S7 Max Ultra holds up to seven weeks of debris, while the T20 Omni holds up to 75 days.

Mopping

The S7 Max Ultra heading to its dock.

The T20 Omni is a bit more impressive than the S7 Max Ultra when it comes to mopping. Not only does it boast two massive spinning mopping plates, but it also cleans them using both hot air and hot water. This helps prevent the buildup of mold and mildew, leaving your home free from obnoxious odors. It can also raise its mops, allowing it to travel on carpet to perform both mopping and vacuuming in a single run.

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is no slouch, as it can also raise its mop and clean itself with water and air. It uses a single oscillating mopping pad instead of two large spinning ones, but it’s still capable of cleaning most spills and stains without any issues.

Additional features

A person using their smartphone while the S7 Max Ultra cleans.

Voice controls are present on both robots (thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant, and Ecovac’s YIKO on the T20 Omni), and both can be easily integrated into most smart homes. They also boast striking designs, though the S7 Max Ultra features a dock that’s much smaller than the T20 Omni.

Toss in easy-to-use smartphone apps, durable brushes, and the ability to set restricted zones, modify your maps, or check in on cleaning performance, and you’ve got two of the best robot vacuums on the market.

Is the expensive Roborock S7 Max Ultra worth it?

The Deebot T20 Omni mopping an uneven floor.

There’s not a whole lot that separates the Roborock S7 Max Ultra from the Ecovacs T20 Omni. Your best bet would be picking up whichever one is cheaper or currently on sale — in most cases, that’ll be the T20 Omni.

With a base price lower than the S7 Max Ultra, the T20 Omni is probably the better choice for most homes. Not only is it cheaper, but it offers more suction, a warm water cleaning cycle, and two spinning mopheads that make it perfect for both tile or hardwood floors. The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is still an incredible product, and if you love the streamlined look, it might be worth the extra cash.

But for performance alone, the two are practically deadlocked. And if you just need an all-in-one robot that’s reliable, consider saving a couple hundred bucks and snagging the T20 Omni.

Editors' Recommendations

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
The best smart thermostats for 2023
A person operating the Google Nest thermostat.

Adding a smart thermostat to your smart home is an easy way to save money. Not only do many of them offer suggestions on how to lower your electricity usage, but they can adapt to your schedule and automatically change the temperature based on your preferences. They’re a powerful class of smart home products – and in 2023, there are dozens of options to choose from.

However, not all smart thermostats are worthy of a spot on your wall. If you need some help narrowing down all the options, here’s a look at the best smart thermostats. There’s an option for all budgets, along with picks that play nicely with HomeKit, Google Home, and Alexa, so there’s a good chance one of the items below will be a perfect fit for your home.

Read more
The best smart thermostats for Alexa
Nest Smart Thermostat on wall.

Smart thermostats are helpful in reducing your home's energy use, and keeping things comfortable all the time. By factoring in local whether, presence of inhabitants, and electrical rates, you'll barely need to touch the thermostat once it's set up. On the occasion you do need to make some tweaks, hands-free assistants are often tied in. For those with a few Echo devices in the house, you'll want a smart thermostat that plays nice with Alexa. Let's dig into the best smart thermostats that work with Alexa.
Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control

Ecobee remains one of our top picks for smart thermostats across the board. What makes Ecobee particularly Alexa-friendly is a model which has a built-in speaker and microphone. This feature allows users to talk directly to the thermostat as if it were just another Echo device. Ecobee makes a particularly strong name for itself thanks to remote sensors for multiple rooms. This helps your smart thermostat develop a more robust model for your home's climate. The sensors also expand presence awareness, so important rooms stay at a comfortable temperature, while power isn't wasted on rooms with less traffic.
Nest Learning Thermostat

Read more
Best appliance package deals: Save on kitchen and laundry setups
Samsung Kitchen Appliance Package in a kitchen with blue cabinets.

If you're looking to upgrade your appliances, you'll want the best while also gaining the best value too. Many brands offer great discounts on highly sought-after kitchen appliances so it's a good idea to keep an eye on what appliance deals are around. Here, we're focusing on the best appliances and bundles, but you also don't want to forget about seeing what refrigerator deals are around either. Keep reading while we take you through the highlights.
Insignia 3.7 cubic feet 12-cycle Top-Loading Washer and 6.7 cubic feet 12-Cycle Electric Dryer -- $850, was $900

Keeping things simple yet effective, the Insignia 12-cycle Top-Loading Washer and 12-Cycle Electric Dryer combo is great if you're just starting out. The top-loading washer has a 3.7 cubic feet capacity and it's easy to operate with 12 wash cycles to choose from. Four temperature levels are also available with automatic water level control that helps determine the ideal water level for each load. Top-loading, you can easily fit it in your home with easy access at all times. The dryer offers a 6.7 cubic foot capacity with 6 sensor cycles and 6 manual drying cycles to give you plenty of options for how to dry. There's also a choice of dryness levels along with a wrinkle care feature.

Read more