If you’re looking for a robot vacuum that can do it all, you’ve probably stumbled upon the Roborock S7 Max Ultra and Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni. Both products serve as a robot vacuum and robot mop — and they can even clean themselves after each run.

There are tons of similarities between these two premium robot vacuums, but which one is best? Here’s a closer look at the S7 Max Ultra and T20 Omni to help you decide which is better for your smart home.

Pricing and availability

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is the more expensive of the two, clocking in at $1,300. It can be purchased in either black or white. The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is a bit cheaper, costing $1,100. It’s only available in white. Both products offered launch-day price cuts — and both might be the target of hefty discounts during shopping holidays like Black Friday.

Vacuuming

Both the S7 Max Ultra and T20 Omni are excellent vacuums. The S7 Max Ultra boasts 5,500 Pa of suction, while the T20 Omni is even more impressive with 6,000 Pa of suction. Depending on your cleaning needs, tboth products are adjustable — allowing you to run cleaning cycles with low suction that are virtually silent or turning it all the way up for a deep clean.

Thick carpets aren’t challenging for either robot vacuum, although the added suction of the T20 Omni does help it pull out a bit more dirt and tangled pet fur. But at the end of the day, it’s hard to go wrong with either unit if you’re concerned about vacuuming performance.

Once a vacuum run is done, both vacuums will head back to their dock to empty their dustbins in a large debris reservoir. The S7 Max Ultra holds up to seven weeks of debris, while the T20 Omni holds up to 75 days.

Mopping

The T20 Omni is a bit more impressive than the S7 Max Ultra when it comes to mopping. Not only does it boast two massive spinning mopping plates, but it also cleans them using both hot air and hot water. This helps prevent the buildup of mold and mildew, leaving your home free from obnoxious odors. It can also raise its mops, allowing it to travel on carpet to perform both mopping and vacuuming in a single run.

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is no slouch, as it can also raise its mop and clean itself with water and air. It uses a single oscillating mopping pad instead of two large spinning ones, but it’s still capable of cleaning most spills and stains without any issues.

Additional features

Voice controls are present on both robots (thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant, and Ecovac’s YIKO on the T20 Omni), and both can be easily integrated into most smart homes. They also boast striking designs, though the S7 Max Ultra features a dock that’s much smaller than the T20 Omni.

Toss in easy-to-use smartphone apps, durable brushes, and the ability to set restricted zones, modify your maps, or check in on cleaning performance, and you’ve got two of the best robot vacuums on the market.

Is the expensive Roborock S7 Max Ultra worth it?

There’s not a whole lot that separates the Roborock S7 Max Ultra from the Ecovacs T20 Omni. Your best bet would be picking up whichever one is cheaper or currently on sale — in most cases, that’ll be the T20 Omni.

With a base price lower than the S7 Max Ultra, the T20 Omni is probably the better choice for most homes. Not only is it cheaper, but it offers more suction, a warm water cleaning cycle, and two spinning mopheads that make it perfect for both tile or hardwood floors. The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is still an incredible product, and if you love the streamlined look, it might be worth the extra cash.

But for performance alone, the two are practically deadlocked. And if you just need an all-in-one robot that’s reliable, consider saving a couple hundred bucks and snagging the T20 Omni.

