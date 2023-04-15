The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is the latest flagship from Roborock. It clocks in at a hefty $1,600, but it offers a fully automated floor cleaning-experience. From vacuuming and mopping to emptying its dustbin and cleaning its mop, there’s not much missing from this impressive little device. However, the older S7 MaxV Ultra offers much of the same functionality and costs a bit less at $1,400.

Is the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra worth the added expense? And if you already own the S7 MaxV Ultra, should you upgrade to the S8 Pro Ultra? Here’s a comparison of the two devices to help you decide.

Pricing and availability

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra costs $1,600 and will be available in late April 2023. The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra costs $1,400 and is readily available at most retailers. Both models come in either black or white and include a docking station that holds dust, clean water, and dirty water from mopping. Most shoppers will also find the S8 dock to be a bit more attractive, with a design that largely hides these reservoirs, while the S7 puts them out in the open.

Vacuuming

Both the S8 Pro Ultra and S7 MaxV Ultra can vacuum your carpets and automatically empty their dustbins. However, the S8 Pro Ultra can produce 6,000 Pa of suction while the S7 MaxV Ultra tops out at 5,100 Pa. The S8 Pro Ultra also uses a new DuoRoller Riser Brush that helps eliminate tangles and makes it easier for the vacuum to pull debris out of thick carpet and off of smooth tile.

Mopping

Mopping prowess is the biggest game-changer on the S8 Pro Ultra. This includes the ability to not just clean the mop after a run, but also the ability to dry it — preventing the buildup of mildew and other pesky germs. There’s also an enhanced VibraRise 2.0 Mopping System that offers a wider mopping zone and a brush that can lift out of the way so it doesn’t slow down the cleaning process.

The S7 MaxV Ultra offers a similar system, although it won’t be able to dry the mop after each cleaning. It also can’t lift its brush when mopping. Both models can lift their mop when not in use, although since they only lift a few millimeters, the wet mop head might graze the top of plush carpet on its way to the dock.

Additional features

Regardless of which you pick, you’ll be treated to impressive obstacle navigation, the ability for it to accurately map your home, and a companion app that can be used to set restricted zones, schedule cleanings, and check to see if any maintenance is required.

The S8 Pro Ultra is a bit quieter when running in balanced mode, with a volume of 68.5 decibels compared to 67 dB for the S7 Max Ultra. Both are also rated for a room up to 300 square meters and will run for up to 180 minutes.

Is the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra worth it?

If you already own the S7 MaxV Ultra, you probably don’t need to upgrade to the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra. Many of the best features of the latest robot can already be found on the S7 MaxV Ultra. However, owners of homes with lots of tile or hardwood might find the auto-mop drying features on the S8 Pro Ultra to be incredibly enticing. If you’ve grown tired of mop maintenance on your S7, or it frequently smells like mildew, consider giving the S8 Pro Ultra a closer look.

If you don’t already own a robot vacuum or robot mop, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is an easy recommendation. It allows you to truly automate all your floor-cleaning needs, and those with homes that have both carpet and tile will find it to be a welcome addition to their household. Even if your home only has a limited amount of tile, the autonomous mop cleaning and drying on the S8 Pro Ultra will save you a lot of hassle compared to the outgoing S7 MaxV Ultra.

It might cost a bit more, but there’s no doubt the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is worth every penny.

