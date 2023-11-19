 Skip to main content
Samsung smart refrigerator line is heavily discounted for Black Friday

28 cu. ft. Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with dark gray cabinets and a wooden floor
Samsung

If you’re thinking about ways to upgrade your smart home setup, you may want to take advantage of Black Friday refrigerator deals to make an investment in a smart refrigerator that features Samsung’s Family Hub. You can get one for as low as $1,499 — it’s still not cheap, but it’s very much worth it because of all of the conveniences that it will provide to your family. There are several Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerators on sale right now, but since it’s unclear how long these offers will stay online, it’s highly recommended that you make your selection and proceed with your purchase as fast as you can.

What to buy in Samsung’s Family Hub smart refrigerator sale for Black Friday

Samsung is known as one of the best refrigerator brands because it takes the extra step with technology, as can be seen in its smart refrigerators that are equipped with Family Hub technology. The cheapest option in the ongoing Black Friday sale is the Samsung 26.7 cu. ft. Side-by-Side refrigerator with Family Hub, which is from $2,342 for savings of $833. Meanwhile, the largest discount is for the Samsung 29 cu. ft. Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, which is $2,000 off to lower its price from $4,999.

What exactly does Samsung’s Family Hub do? Its primary purpose is to keep your family members connected at all times, so you can use the touchscreen on Samsung’s smart refrigerators to share photos and videos, leave handwritten notes, and synchronize your calendars. However, the platform also enables Quick View to let you peek inside the refrigerator without opening its doors, launch streaming services, browse social networks, and access other smart home devices such as video doorbells and smart thermostats. You’ll even be able to call up Amazon’s Alexa or Samsung’s Bixby.

There are a lot of benefits to owning a Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerator, so if you can afford one, you should definitely consider adding it to your smart home setup. Fortunately, they’re within reach for more families right now due to the discounts from Samsung’s Black Friday deals. There’s no telling how much time is remaining for you to take advantage of the lowered prices, which start at $1,499, so you need to act fast — choose the Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerator that matches your needs and maximizes your budget, and push through with the transaction immediately.

