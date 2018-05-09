Just say the magic word to unlock your Schlage smart lock

Share

Unlocking your door no longer requires your key or even your hands. Thanks to smart-lock maker Schlage and its new integration with Amazon Alexa, “Open Sesame!” is no longer a command relegated to legends. Rather, it can help you unlock real life doors, too. While that may not be the exact command you ultimately use to unlock your Schlage deadbolt, you can simply speak to your front door to unlock it, assuming you have the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt or Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt.

In order to make use of the new functionality, homeowners need only log into their Alexa app to either enable or disable the new voice unlock feature for their smart locks. While the functionality is disabled by default (not doing so certainly presents a considerable security risk), you can quickly toggle this feature to the “on” position, at which point you’ll be able to create a unique PIN, which you’ll be required to speak in order for Alexa to unlock your door. If you speak the wrong passcode three times, the feature is automatically disabled, and you’ll have to resort to backup methods (like entering the physical passcode or using a key) to enter through your Schlage-protected door.

This isn’t the first time that Schlage has partnered with Alexa for increased convenience. Previously, users could verbally lock their door, or check the status of their lock via Alexa-enabled devices like the Amazon Echo. But this certainly brings things to a new level.

“Schlage has been at the forefront of the Internet of Things industry since launching the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt,” said Rob Martens, futurist at Allegion, the maker of Schlage locks. “This new integration and functionality is a testament to our ongoing commitment to raise the bar for innovation, convenience and security.”

The only additional hardware you’ll need in order to access the Alexa feature for the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt is the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter, which does not require any additional monthly fees. This adapter connects iOS and Android smartphones to the lock remotely using the Schlage Sense app. On the other hand, if you have the Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt, you’ll need a Samsung SmartThings or Wink hub to access the Alexa feature.

As it stands, both smart locks boast a number of useful features that can help protect your home and your loved ones, and help you avoid searching for or losing your keys. You can create and delete up to 30 unique access codes so that folks can easily enter or lock your door, as well as schedule time-sensitive access codes so that guests are granted entrance only at specific times. You can also view past activity to see who used what codes and when, as well as update settings and check your lock’s battery life through the companion app.

The Schlage Sense will set you back $229, while the Schlage Connect costs $189, and the Schlage Wi-Fi Adapter is $70. All three products can be purchased from Amazon.