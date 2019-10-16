Simplisafe claims a faster police response and releases a new Entryway Kit

Home safety now comes in a kit. Simplisafe , a company known for home security system innovation and one of our top picks for the best home security systems in 2019 , announced the release of its latest product. The Entryway Kit features everything you need to create a smart home security system, including an interactive video doorbell, keypad and entry sensor. It can also be used remotely with Alexa, Google Home and App Control and still has the sleek, stylish design that is part of the company’s aesthetic.

With the Entryway Kit, when an intruder enters the home, the system sets off a 95-decibel siren while alerting the 24/7 SimpliSafe monitoring center and the police. The company claims using its systems provides a 350% faster police response based on data gathered from 40 different law enforcement agencies from January 2015 to December 2016 and published in a 2018 paper called “Police Response Times to Calls for Service” by Stanford University.

The new Entryway Kit includes the Video Doorbell Pro, which has an ultra-wide field of view lens with 1080p HD video quality, night vision, and two-way audio so you can talk to and see whoever is at your door without opening it. “Video doorbells feel really good to use. I love being able to see my entryway from anywhere in the world as if I were actually at the door. It really offers peace of mind,” Simplisafe Chief Marketing Officer Melina Engel said in a statement. “But I like knowing that if an intruder actually breaks into my house that I’m still protected. That’s where the value of our highly competitive Entryway Kit comes in.”

If you want an upgrade, the Entryway Kit can be expanded with panic buttons, smoke detectors, indoor SimpliCam cameras, and the new Simplisafe Smart Lock . On top of the equipment costs, monitoring services from SimpliSafe requires a $15 per month Standard Monitoring plan. For customizable app controls and video verification users are required to sign up for a $25 per month Interactive Monitoring plan.

The Entryway Security Kit costs $300 and is available exclusively at select Best Buy locations and online . There is no word on whether the system will be available in other stores in the future.

