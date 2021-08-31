  1. Smart Home

SimpliSafe adds outdoor camera with 8x zoom to its DIY lineup

An outdoor security camera can keep your home safe, but it’s sometimes tough to see the details of a figure in the distance. Many people solve this by installing multiple security cameras along their driveways, especially if they live out in the country. But why go to all that trouble when you can just zoom, zoom, zoom in on something of interest? The new SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera comes equipped with an 8x digital zoom that makes it possible to see faraway details from the camera itself.

In addition to this powerful digital zoom, the camera is equipped with a removable, rechargeable battery that will last for three to six months on a single charge depending on usage. You can also purchase additional battery packs to ensure there’s no downtime while recharging.

The lens has a 140-degree field of view and streams video at 1080p with HDR support. There is also full-color night vision thanks to a spotlight, as well as infrared night vision. If you’re tired of false alarms, you can set up specific activity zones so that you only receive alerts about motion in relevant areas.

SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera mounted outdoors with spotlight on.

The SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera also features Smart Person Detection with certain monitoring plans. It can detect motion up to 30 feet away, and the latency-free two-way audio means you can communicate with someone on the other end of the camera — whether that’s saying hello or warning them to get off your property is up to you. If a warning isn’t enough, the 80dB siren will startle intruders and alert your neighbors that something is amiss.

The SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera is also equipped with two antennas for omnidirectional performance, ensuring a strong Wi-Fi connection from anywhere within range of your router. You will receive automatic recordings when something triggers the alarm, and video verification will help emergency responders prioritize the most pressing situations.

With an IP65 dust- and water-resistance rating, the SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera can go almost anywhere around your home without worry. The camera is now available for purchase at SimpliSafe.com, and additional accessories will be available for purchase in the fall.

