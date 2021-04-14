In the market for an indoor smart security camera? Look no further than the EZVIZ C6W, an interactive smart camera packed with great features, simple setup, and easy controls along with a low price point of $90.

Sporting a globular design, the Wi-Fi-connected (Ethernet hard-wiring optional) C6W boasts a 4-megapixel image sensor and a motorized base that automatically responds to motion in the room. As subjects cross the C6W’s field of view, the camera responds by tracking their motions, even zooming in when needed. While tracking, the camera records and displays all video in crystal-clear 2K resolution, punchy video quality that holds up even when the 4x zoom kicks in. In terms of the camera’s range of motion, the C6W can pan up to 340 degrees left and right and tilt 75 degrees up and down. This is perfect for even the biggest rooms of the standard home, such as the kitchen, living room, or master bedroom.

In rooms that get a ton of sunlight and other ambient obtrusions, the C6W’s True WDR technology kicks in to eliminate instances of over- and underexposure, ensuring balanced contrast for your live viewing. Speaking of your live-view experience, it’s all handled by the EZVIZ app. Available for iOS and Android devices, the app pings relevant motion alerts to your mobile device. Upon opening the app, users are able to view live coverage of the room and subject being monitored.

Utilizing the H.265 encryption standard, the C6W is capable of capturing and transferring video faster than H.264 speeds. Storage options include a 256GB microSD card slot and EZVIZ’s optional encrypted cloud storage (a one-month free trial is available). In the app, users are able to view recorded video clips as many times as needed, a great safeguarding feature for the entire domicile. If Alexa or Google Assistant is running the show in your house, you’ll also be pleased to know that the C6W supports both smart assistants. Functions include disabling motion detection when you arrive home from work and live video casting to compatible smart displays.

If you’re a fan of all the Dot-shaped camera has to offer for you, yours, and your possessions, you can grab the EZVIZ C6W at Walmart and B&H. Additional info and specs are available on EZVIZ’s site.

Editors' Recommendations