Samsung’s Black Friday Sale has refrigerators from just $699

A great appliance to add to your smart home is a smart refrigerator, and the current Black Friday deals make a great opportunity to save along the way. Samsung is having a massive Black Friday sale, and in it you’ll find some of the best Black Friday refrigerator deals available this year. Discounted refrigerator models include side-by-side door models as well as models with French doors. There are also quite a few Samsung refrigerators seeing price drops in this sale that offer some impressive smart features.

Why you should shop refrigerators in the Samsung Black Friday Sale

Samsung is one of the best and most reliable refrigerator brands, having made a good name for itself in both general electronics as well as kitchen appliances. It’s also one of the more affordable refrigerator brands with the refrigerators it’s discounting in its Black Friday sale. There are a wide range of models seeing Black Friday discounts, with the most affordable being the stainless steel Samsung 15.6-cubic feet top freezer refrigerator . Some other affordable models include the Samsung 18-cubic feet top freezer refrigerator with FlexZone technology and the 21-cubic feet top freezer refrigerator with FlexZone technology .

Samsung’s higher end refrigerator models will bring upgraded smarts to your smart home. Some of Samsung’s top smart features include Family Hub, which lets you see inside the refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, and even see who’s at the front door, all on a display on the refrigerator door. Some impressive Black Friday deals among Samsung’s Family Hub include the Samsung Bespoke counter-depth 4-door flex refrigerator, which is marked down from $5,099 to a . Another is the Samsung Bespoke 3-door French door refrigerator, which regularly costs $3,999 but is for Black Friday. One of the more affordable options is the Samsung 22-cubic feet counter-depth side-by-side refrigerator, which is for Black Friday.

There are a ton of refrigerator models to shop in this Samsung Black Friday sale. There may not be an opportunity to save like this the rest of the year, so if you’re in the market for a smart home upgrade, click over to Samsung and grab a discounted refrigerator while you can.

