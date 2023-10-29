The Arlo Pro 4 security camera bundle is over 50% off today

If you live somewhere where you’re constantly worried about your own security and you just want your own piece of mind, buying a high-end security camera is really worth it. Not only does it give you better overall visibility of your home and property, it will also have some extra features that will make like convenient for you. That’s even more so the case with something like the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight camera bundle that’s going on sale at Best Buy right now.

Inside the bundle, you’ll find three Arlo Pro 4 cameras, four rechargeable batteries, and a recharging station that can handle two batteries at a time. That means you can essentially have round-the-clock coverage without having to worry about taking a camera offline to charge it. Even better, while the bundle usually goes for $600, Best Buy has massively discounted it down to $300, making it a steal and one of the best security camera deals you’re likely going to see for a while.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro Spotlight Camera security bundle

The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera is one of the more popular security cameras on the market, and has been since its release several years ago. The camera offers great security with 2K video resolution, and with a resolution this high you can zoom in up to 12x without losing detail. The camera lens is a super wide, 160-degree diagonal view, allowing you to get a broad view of what’s going on outside your home or office. Noise-cancelling audio technology will allow you to hear and speak to visits with clear, two-way audio. The Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S are good models to compare if you’re looking for several security camera options.

But the Arlo Pro 4 is also a home security camera system that can bring some modern smarts to your home. It connects easily to your home’s wifi network without the need for a hub. This allows it to send you alerts and notifications for people, vehicles, packages, and animals, allowing you to react quickly right from your smartphone’s Lock Screen. The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera utilizes artificial intelligence for object detection, and to determine who ore what may be around your house. It even allows you to set a built-in siren to trigger automatically from the Arlo App should any unwanted visitors be hanging around.

You can get the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera security bundle for just $300 at Best Buy today. This is a pretty impressive sales price, as it regularly costs $600. That’s a savings of $300, and free shipping is included. Included with the bundle is three Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Cameras, four batteries, a charging station, in addition to some other accessories.

