 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Arlo Pro 4 security camera bundle is over 50% off today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Arlo Pro 4 installed outside.
Arlo

If you live somewhere where you’re constantly worried about your own security and you just want your own piece of mind, buying a high-end security camera is really worth it. Not only does it give you better overall visibility of your home and property, it will also have some extra features that will make like convenient for you. That’s even more so the case with something like the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight camera bundle that’s going on sale at Best Buy right now.

Inside the bundle, you’ll find three Arlo Pro 4 cameras, four rechargeable batteries, and a recharging station that can handle two batteries at a time. That means you can essentially have round-the-clock coverage without having to worry about taking a camera offline to charge it. Even better, while the bundle usually goes for $600, Best Buy has massively discounted it down to $300, making it a steal and one of the best security camera deals you’re likely going to see for a while.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro Spotlight Camera security bundle

The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera is one of the more popular security cameras on the market, and has been since its release several years ago. The camera offers great security with 2K video resolution, and with a resolution this high you can zoom in up to 12x without losing detail. The camera lens is a super wide, 160-degree diagonal view, allowing you to get a broad view of what’s going on outside your home or office. Noise-cancelling audio technology will allow you to hear and speak to visits with clear, two-way audio. The Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S are good models to compare if you’re looking for several security camera options.

Related

But the Arlo Pro 4 is also a home security camera system that can bring some modern smarts to your home. It connects easily to your home’s wifi network without the need for a hub. This allows it to send you alerts and notifications for people, vehicles, packages, and animals, allowing you to react quickly right from your smartphone’s Lock Screen. The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera utilizes artificial intelligence for object detection, and to determine who ore what may be around your house. It even allows you to set a built-in siren to trigger automatically from the Arlo App should any unwanted visitors be hanging around.

You can get the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera security bundle for just $300 at Best Buy today. This is a pretty impressive sales price, as it regularly costs $600. That’s a savings of $300, and free shipping is included. Included with the bundle is three Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Cameras, four batteries, a charging station, in addition to some other accessories.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Huge smart lighting sale gets you a smart bulb from $8
The GE Lighting Smart Hexagon Panels installed in a game room.

There are a lot of cool things smart lights can do, whether it's setting the mood for films you're watching or games you're playing to having them light up and turn off according to when you come and go from your house. There's really a huge variety of things you can do, especially if you can integrate them into your ecosystem. That said, smart lights can be quite expensive, and while some of you might be wondering, 'are smart light bulbs worth it?', we're happy to say that Best Buy is having a massive sale on smart lighting right now. In fact, you can grab a smart lightbulb for as cheap as $8, although you can also get more premium light panels as well.

What you should buy in the Best Buy smart lighting sale
On the lower end of the budget scale, there are a lot of great things you can buy, starting with lightbulbs. For example, a quick and cheap way to get some smart lighting into your house is the WiZ A19 Smart LED Bulb, which has adjustable colors and is

Read more
Dyson’s Airstrait hair straightener just got its first discount
The Dyson Airstrait straightener in use.

You're probably more familiar with Dyson from their bladeless fans and vacuum cleaners, but the company also has quite a few products in the beauty market. For example, there's the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, which is pretty popular, or the Dyson Corale, which is a bit more of a mixed bag. Of course, both of these products are quite expensive, as are all Dyson beauty products, but we've found a rare deal on the Dyson Airstraight that will help lessen the blow. While it usually goes for $500, you can get $50 if you have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, netting you the Dyson Airstraght for $450. While that isn't a big discount, it will still help you save some cash if you've been eyeing the Airstraight.

Why you should buy the Dyson Airstraight
What differentiates the Dyson Airstraight from most other hair straighteners is that it doesn't use hot plates like you'd expect but instead uses hot air to do the straightening. That means you avoid some of the issues with hot plates, such as potentially over-drying and damaging your hair, which can be a problem with more budget-oriented devices. In fact, thermal sensors inside the Airstraight adjust heat up to 30 times a second, so you're not likely to damage your hair. Also, to solve the tension issue, the airflow itself is targeted downwards at a 45-degree angle, which helps create a smoother effect at the end, as you'd find with a traditional hair straightener.

Read more
Best Buy’s best deal is an air fryer for $18 — but it ends tonight
A person removes fries from the basket of the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer.

An air fryer is a great way to bring a healthier, cleaner way to eat to your kitchen, and the current air fryer deals are a good way to save some money along the way. But one of the best air fryer deals you can land today is taking place at Best Buy where you can get the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer for just $18. This air fryer would regularly cost $60, making this deal worth an impressive $42 in savings. You’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal, as it ends tonight.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer
All of the best air fryers bring a cleaner, healthier set of options to your daily food intake, and they’re a convenient piece of tech to incorporate into your smart home as well. Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer is no different. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer on the food you’re cooking, with no need for oil. Its 4.2-quart capacity is large enough to cook up to 3.3 pounds of food, which generally serves between four and six people. This is a great air fryer for preparing appetizers, for cooking for small gatherings, or if you find yourself often cooking for just one or two people.

Read more