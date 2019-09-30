Anova has announced a new countertop smart oven, called the Anova Precision Oven, that will be available for shipment in 2020. The oven will have smart features built-in. Unlike other countertop ovens, this new one uses steam instead of convection, direct heat or other heat sources.

Steam seems like a strange choice, but steam heating was specifically chosen for Anova’s newest gadget for several reasons, according to the company. First, steam keeps whatever you’re cooking from drying out. This will be of particular to those that have trouble keeping meat moist. It also cooks more evenly than more conventional ways of heating. Moist air also conducts heat better than dry air and, as a result, cooks foods faster than other types of ovens. Anova also says that steam provides a nice sear without adding grease.

“Steam will fundamentally change the way people think about cooking. We’re proud to be driving this next wave of innovation that will offer unlimited possibilities to even the most inventive #anovafoodnerds,” the company said on its website. “We’ve been working on the oven behind the scenes now for over a year. Our original plan was to debut the model at CES 2020 (which we will still be doing), but the Anova way has always been about authenticity, being transparent with our community, and allowing you to be a part of the journey.”

Based on the first photo of the oven, we know that it will be able to connect to Wi-Fi, so it will probably have an app for controlling cook times and alerting you when a dish is done. It also has a water tank on one side and a flat digital panel for setting cooking times.

There’s no word on how much the new Anova Precision Oven will cost or when it will be available for ordering, though, as mentioned above, Anova plans on unveiling it at CES 2020. The event is scheduled for January 7 to 10, 2020. We will keep you updated as new information is released.

