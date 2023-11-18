If you’re looking for some excellent Black Friday cordless vacuum deals, we’ve collected three of our favorites below. Cordless vacuums are a great option if you don’t need to clean your house regularly for long periods of time, making them easy to use and carry around. With up to 40 minutes of run time, they’re great for cleaning up quick spills, pet hair, and various other types of debris, as well as spot-cleaning or general cleaning that doesn’t take the whole day. They also charge relatively quickly, even within a few hours for some, so you can always have it ready to go for the most part. Also, if none of these tickle your fancy, you might want to check out these other Amazon Black Friday deals for some alternatives.

Black+Decker Powerseries+ — $99, was $129

It’s not often we find a great budget-friendly Black+Deckker deal, but this one on the Powerseries+ will let you nab an excellent vacuum for less than a great price. It performs well on carpeted and hardwood floors, and it even adjusts the suction strength as you use it to be the most efficient. You also get about 40 minutes of vacuuming out of it, and it includes an anti-tangle brush bar, so you don’t have to worry about hair ruining your vacuum, both of which are nice features to see at this price range.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with XL Dust Cup — $150, was $260

Shark makes a lot of great robot vacuums, so it’s no surprise that it also does a good job with cordless vacuums as well. This one is specifically made to deal with hair, especially from pets, so if you have a lot of them, this is the perfect vacuum to grab. It also has a larger storage to go for longer periods of vacuuming before changing, although runtime still sits around 40 minutes or so. There are a few LED lights at the base as well to help illuminate debris, making them easier to see and clean up.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — $300, was $365

Dyson is more well-known for its bladeless fans, but it does make a pretty excellent vacuum too, and the Dyson V8 is probably one of the best. While it has some of the most powerful suction, one of the more important things is the whole-machine filtration it has, which means you won’t be kicking up any dust and debris into the air as it suctions it up. The bin is also easy to clean out without touching anything, and the whole thing can be converted using one of the four attachments that are included. We don’t often see great Dyson Black Friday deals, but this one is certainly pretty solid.

