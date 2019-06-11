Walmart drops $70 off the Instant Pot Ultra 6-quart 10-in-1 multi-cooker

Share

Walmart took a huge price cut on one of the most versatile and advanced Instant Pot multi-use programmable pressure cookers. With its ten cooking modes, 16 pre-programmed smart functions, and enhanced customization, the 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Cooker is the right choice for home chefs who want total control when they cook.

We monitor Instant Pot pricing at major retail sites, looking for the best deals on the highest-rated products. The 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra is the right size for four to six people. Whether you’re shopping for a gift for Father’s Day, an upcoming wedding, another occasion, or your own kitchen, Walmart’s deal for the 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 cooker can help you save $70.

The Instant Pot Ultra series replaces ten small appliances. You can use the Ultra as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. Each of the cooking modes has optionally available adjustable settings. For example, you can select from three temperature in the “Keep Warm” function or three heat levels for sauteing or thickening.

The Ultra’s 16 smart programs are Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Cake, Egg, Slow Cook, Sauté/Searing, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Sterilize, Yogurt, Warm, Pressure Cook, and Ultra. In addition to the sheer number of the other 15 intelligent cooking modes, the Ultra mode allows home chefs to add or adjust the cooker’s time, temperature, pressure, and even altitude settings.

You select the Instant Pot Ultra’s functions, programs, and custom settings from a control panel with a large, blue LCD. Choose functions with one-touch buttons then use the large dial on the bottom of the panel for fine-tuning.

The Instant Pot Ultra comes with a steam rack, serving spoon, soup spoon, measuring cup, recipe booklet, and a user manual. There are tons of available Instant Pot cookbooks. Smart home users can access hundreds of recipes with the Instant Pot Alexa Skill and YouTube videos.

Normally priced $159, Walmart reduced the price of the 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra pressure cooker to just $89 for this sale. If you want an Instant Pot with advanced automated features and user controls and have been waiting for the right price, this deal is an excellent opportunity to save.