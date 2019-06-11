Digital Trends
Smart Home

Walmart drops $70 off the Instant Pot Ultra 6-quart 10-in-1 multi-cooker

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 3
walmart cuts price on instant pot ultra 6 quart 10 in 1 multi use cooker qt programmable pressure
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1
walmart cuts price on instant pot ultra 6 quart 10 in 1 multi use cooker qt programmable pressure 5
Included accessories
walmart cuts price on instant pot ultra 6 quart 10 in 1 multi use cooker qt programmable pressure
10 cooking modes

Walmart took a huge price cut on one of the most versatile and advanced Instant Pot multi-use programmable pressure cookers. With its ten cooking modes, 16 pre-programmed smart functions, and enhanced customization, the 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Cooker is the right choice for home chefs who want total control when they cook.

We monitor Instant Pot pricing at major retail sites, looking for the best deals on the highest-rated products. The 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra is the right size for four to six people. Whether you’re shopping for a gift for Father’s Day, an upcoming wedding, another occasion, or your own kitchen, Walmart’s deal for the 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 cooker can help you save $70.

Buy Now

The Instant Pot Ultra series replaces ten small appliances. You can use the Ultra as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. Each of the cooking modes has optionally available adjustable settings. For example, you can select from three temperature in the “Keep Warm” function or three heat levels for sauteing or thickening.

The Ultra’s 16 smart programs are Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Cake, Egg, Slow Cook, Sauté/Searing, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Sterilize, Yogurt, Warm, Pressure Cook, and Ultra. In addition to the sheer number of the other 15 intelligent cooking modes, the Ultra mode allows home chefs to add or adjust the cooker’s time, temperature, pressure, and even altitude settings.

You select the Instant Pot Ultra’s functions, programs, and custom settings from a control panel with a large, blue LCD. Choose functions with one-touch buttons then use the large dial on the bottom of the panel for fine-tuning.

1 of 2
walmart cuts price on instant pot ultra 6 quart 10 in 1 multi use cooker qt programmable pressure 3
Control panel
walmart cuts price on instant pot ultra 6 quart 10 in 1 multi use cooker qt programmable pressure 4
Instant Pot stainless steel inner pot

The Instant Pot Ultra comes with a steam rack, serving spoon, soup spoon, measuring cup, recipe booklet, and a user manual. There are tons of available Instant Pot cookbooks. Smart home users can access hundreds of recipes with the Instant Pot Alexa Skill and YouTube videos.

Normally priced $159, Walmart reduced the price of the 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra pressure cooker to just $89 for this sale. If you want an Instant Pot with advanced automated features and user controls and have been waiting for the right price, this deal is an excellent opportunity to save.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
designer babies dad with baby by jozef polc
Deals

New dad? Here are some great Father’s Day tech deals on baby monitors and more

What to get a new father on Father's Day? It's not an easy answer. New families need a lot of baby things, but much of them might have already been bought for Mom. Still, we've been able to come up with some great Father's Day gifts, all of…
Posted By Ed Oswald
best shows on netflix tuca and bertie featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (June 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Smart Home

The best air fryers deliver fried food with a fraction of the calories

An air fryer, when used correctly, can mimic the effects of frying while using just a little bit of oil, giving you that same crispy, golden exterior and fluffy center. Here are the best models.
Posted By Erika Rawes
spy on your pets with comcast xfinity camera ai powered pet filter dog tore apart her toy
Smart Home

Spy on your pets with Comcast’s Xfinity Camera A.I.-powered pet filter

Comcast announced a new feature for the Xfinity Camera that makes it easier to watch your pets when you're away from home. Computer vision specialists and camera engineers developed the canine/feline motion detection filter in-house.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon Echo Show 2 Review
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices on full range of Echo, Ring, Fire TV, and Blink devices

Amazon slashed prices on its own brand smart home devices in a range of categories. From outdoor security cameras to Echo smart speakers, Fire TV remotes, and tablets there are deals in most categories, though not for every product.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Smart Home

Turn to tech to get a good night's sleep with one of the best sleep trackers

There are a handful of different ways you can leverage today's tech to get a good night's sleep. Here, we've rounded up six of the best sleep trackers, whether you prefer a bedside solution or one tailor-made for your mattress.
Posted By Ed Oswald
awesome tech you cant buy yet roadwayve feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
what is prime now amazon day packages
Smart Home

FedEx drops Amazon U.S. delivery contract. Here’s why you shouldn’t care

FedEx decided to bail on renewing its Amazon U.S. domestic express delivery contract. There's no change in agreements for international services, but here's why FedEx's decision doesn't matter for Amazon Prime orders in the U.S.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon fathers day sale on blink and ring security
Deals

Amazon Father’s Day sale: Blink and Ring security camera systems get price cuts

Father's Day is just around the corner and Amazon is slashing prices on Echo, Ring, and Blink devices for the occasion. Blink and Ring security kits are getting some of the best discounts from Amazon right now
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart will deliver groceries to your refrigerator by entering home inhome delivery
Smart Home

Walmart will put your grocery order in your refrigerator when you’re not home

How do you like the idea of having your online grocery order delivered to your refrigerator when you're not in? Walmart is launching such a service in the fall, though Amazon has offered a similar delivery option for a while now.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring video doorbell 2 with echo dot 3
News

Having a chat with Alexa will soon feel a lot more natural

The Amazon Echo is already a part of many households, but a series of new improvements will soon make conversations with the smart assistant far more natural and fluid than ever before.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
jasco ge z wave smart home line family photo copy
News

Jasco is behind a new line of GE Z-Wave smart home products

The new line of Enbrighten Z-Wave light switches from GE and Jasco come with QuickFit and SimpleWire technology that make it easy to fit in any home, and give you more control over your lighting experience.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2
Smart Home

Best deals on Amazon Echo and Google Home Nest devices for Father’s Day

You can save money on a wide range of devices for Amazon Echo and Google Home Nest smart homes for Father's Day. Here are the best discounts on smart speakers, smart displays, video doorbells, and smart outdoor security cameras.
Posted By Bruce Brown
kiss house flat pack 4 bed bedroom
Smart Home

These excellent sunrise clocks help you wake up the right way

Do you have trouble waking up at the right time, especially if you're used to getting up with the sun? Thankfully, these alarm clocks accurately mimic the dawn, helping you to rise slowly and more naturally.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma