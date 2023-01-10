 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Yale launches its first smart safe with biometric verification, remote access, and voice assistant support

Jon Bitner
By

Yale is widely known for its premium smart locks and deadbolts, but the company’s lineup extends well beyond your front door. And although we are just a few days into 2023, Yale has already added two new products to its catalog — the Yale Smart Safe and Yale Smart Safe with Wi-Fi.

The two Yale Smart Safes are designed to be used with the existing Yale Access app, making it easy for existing Yale users to add the product to their smart home ecosystem. Both products also feature a built-in keypad and a traditional key, giving you three ways to access your valuables. The more affordable Yale Smart Safe ($250) works with Bluetooth for local control, or you can step up to the Smart Safe with Wi-Fi ($300) to access your vault from just about anywhere in the world. This model also supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

A person putting valuables in the Yale Smart Safe.

Beyond all their smarts, both Yale Smart Safes come with top-of-the-line construction you’d expect out of anything tasked with housing your valuables. This includes a high-quality steel chassis, an anti-pry laser-cut door, two anti-saw bolts and alarms, and the ability to disable the safe entirely if you happen to lose your phone. There’s even an option to set up biometric verification when using the smartphone app if you need another layer of security.

Related

The Yale Smart Safe and Yale Smart Safe with Wi-Fi are now available directly through Yale and will soon be followed by third-party retailers such as Amazon. If you’re not sure your home can benefit from a smart safe, be sure to check out our coverage on how they can drastically improve the security of your most valuable possessions.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lockly smart lock adds voice controls, fingerprint sensor to existing deadbolts
The Lockly Flex Touch Pro installed on an existing deadbolt.
GE Lighting shows off flashy new smart lights at CES 2023
The GE HD+ Wafer Downlights set to vibrant colors.
Samsung reveals futuristic new smart home appliances for CES 2023
A person using the new Bespoke fridge touchscreen.
What is Amazon Alexa, and what can it do?
Echo 4th Gen speaker on table.
Samsung’s Jet 75, the Dyson cordless vacuum rival, is $250 off
The Samsung Jet 75 Complete cordless vacuum and the Clean Station, on a white background.
Get an Amazon Echo Dot and Smart Bulb for $15 with this deal
The 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot on a wooden surface.
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
S Pen menu in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Get the Google Nest Hub at 50% off in Best Buy’s 24-hour sale
Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen
The 5 best smart home products that support Matter
Amazon Fire TV on Echo Show 15.
The best games to play with Alexa in 2023
A family playing with Echo Buttons.
Kohler’s 2023 bathroom lineup at CES includes lots of heated toilet seats
The Numi 2.0 Smart Toilet
Ends midnight: This deal gets you an Amazon Echo Dot for $15
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) on a table with a lamp and book.
Ending soon: This LG front-load washer and dryer bundle is $500 off
LG 4.5 cubic foot high efficiency stackable front-load washer with 6Motion technology and 7.4 cubic foot electric dryer in a laundry room with pale green cabinets and marble countertops.