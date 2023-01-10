Yale is widely known for its premium smart locks and deadbolts, but the company’s lineup extends well beyond your front door. And although we are just a few days into 2023, Yale has already added two new products to its catalog — the Yale Smart Safe and Yale Smart Safe with Wi-Fi.

The two Yale Smart Safes are designed to be used with the existing Yale Access app, making it easy for existing Yale users to add the product to their smart home ecosystem. Both products also feature a built-in keypad and a traditional key, giving you three ways to access your valuables. The more affordable Yale Smart Safe ($250) works with Bluetooth for local control, or you can step up to the Smart Safe with Wi-Fi ($300) to access your vault from just about anywhere in the world. This model also supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

Beyond all their smarts, both Yale Smart Safes come with top-of-the-line construction you’d expect out of anything tasked with housing your valuables. This includes a high-quality steel chassis, an anti-pry laser-cut door, two anti-saw bolts and alarms, and the ability to disable the safe entirely if you happen to lose your phone. There’s even an option to set up biometric verification when using the smartphone app if you need another layer of security.

The Yale Smart Safe and Yale Smart Safe with Wi-Fi are now available directly through Yale and will soon be followed by third-party retailers such as Amazon. If you’re not sure your home can benefit from a smart safe, be sure to check out our coverage on how they can drastically improve the security of your most valuable possessions.

