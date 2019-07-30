Smart Home

Zucklight is a groovy new night-light from the mind of Facebook’s founder

Clayton Moore
By

A while back, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg shared a post featuring an idea for a gizmo that was aimed at improving his wife’s sleep.

Lo and behold, the Zucklight, a crowdfunded funky new night-light — the modern parlance is a “sleep box” — that is designed to help those of us with sleep disorders sleep through the night. Fitful sleep aggravates a bunch of modern malaises including anxiety, heart disease, depression, exhaustion and high blood pressure.

The Zucklight emits different colors during various periods of the night to signal to you whether it’s five minutes before you have to wake up or it’s 2 a.m. and you can relax and go back to sleep.

You can adjust the light color and brightness for a preferred time schedule. Oddly, for a crowdfunded item, it comes in a bunch of different versions.

There’s the Zucklight Lite, which features the glowing light and illumination option. The Zucklight Plus lights up like the night-light described above but it also has a wireless charger. Finally, the Zucklight Pro has a bunch of cool onboard sensors that can track stuff like carbon dioxide, as well as the humidity and temperature. It’s also easy to add this gizmo to your smart home platform and make adjustments to your environment more easily.

The makers of the Zucklight, Premiere Electronics LLC, has you covered in terms of aesthetics, too — in case you’re either a home design specialist or just particular about the palettes in your smart home. It comes in three colors: Light Oak, Mahogany, and White Aspen, which equates to pretty much light brown, dark brown and white.

Crowdfunded stuff is kind of a crapshoot. Much of it turns out to be a real bonus where you can get something super-cool not only early, but at a discount. And occasionally it turns out to be what we in the professional technology business call “vaporware,” which basically means you might have dumped a bunch of cash on a thing that never comes to exist. More than $200,000 has been raised so far — the goal was just $5,000, so this one is looking pretty good so far.

You can pre-order the Zucklight on the campaign’s Kickstarter page for up to 50% off.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Tesla will show its cyberpunk, Blade Runner-inspired pickup by the end of 2019
arlo baby monitor amazon deal
Deals

Keep an eye on your infant with the Arlo Baby monitor, now 35% off on Amazon

Most of the time, a baby’s high-pitched cry is more than enough to alert you that it has woken up, is hungry, or needs a diaper change. But what about those other times? You need a baby monitor, like the Arlo Baby, now $129 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
ninja air fryer af101 amazon deal
Deals

Make crispy and healthy meals with a Ninja air fryer, now only $100 on Amazon

Air fryers are an excellent way to enjoy delicious and crispy food without guilt. If you’re looking to buy one, Amazon currently has a deal on the highly-rated Ninja Air Fryer AF101 that makes it available for only $100.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Neato Botvac D7 review
Deals

Amazon takes 22% off price of the Neato Botvac D7 smart robot vacuum

Keeping up with household chores can be tough especially for busy people. Luckily, there are robotic vacuums to help in these situations. An excellent option is the Neato Botvac D7 Smart Robot Vacuum, now only $648 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
evapolar personal air conditioner
Deals

This portable air conditioner and humidifier gets a sweet $50 discount on Amazon

Maintaining a nice personal space is one of the challenges of dorm living. Improve the comfort level in your own corner with the Evapolar Evalight. Get it in white or black on Amazon at a discounted price before school starts.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
delonghi nespresso citiz espresso machine amazon
Deals

Amazon offers 29% off the DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz espresso machine

Amazon stirs up a deal that sweetens the DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz Espresso Machine and Aerocinno with a 29% discount. Leave the bitterness to the espresso with $87 slashed from its usual price of $300.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best air purifiers for allergies 2 airmega
Deals

Enjoy cleaner air with Coway’s Airmega 400, now below $500 on Amazon

Having an air purifier is beneficial in many ways. They get rid of airborne viruses that may cause respiratory issues and other health problems. A great option is the Coway Airmega 400, which is currently discounted on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
hive active thermostat review feat
Product Review

The beautiful Hive Active Thermostat is designed for yesterday’s smart home

The Hive Active Thermostat is showing signs of age. While it delivers the basics, its reliance on a Zigbee network bridge for remote control and an attractive, yet impractical mirrored display means it lags feature-laden peers like Ecobee.
Posted By Terry Walsh
Amazon Echo Spot Review
Buying Guides

Echo Show vs. Echo Spot: Which smart display is better for you?

Since Amazon came out with a more affordable version of the Echo Show, you may be wondering which device is better: The Echo Show or the Echo Spot. We compare the Echo Show and the Echo Spot in our Show vs. Spot showdown.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon and walmart july 4th deals on alexa google smart speakers echo dot home mini
News

Before U.S. trade sanctions, Huawei worked on a Google-powered smart speaker

According to a report from The Information, the Chinese tech giant Huawei worked with Google to create a smart assistant. The plans were dismissed after U.S. trade sanctions against the company.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
liz smart bottle cleans itself and reminds you to drink water noerden2092
News

The LIZ Smart bottle reminds you when to drink water and cleans itself

The LIZ Smart Bottle is designed to help people drink more water -- and to keep that water clean. This smart bottle features long battery life, built-in cleaning features, and more.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
echo connect deal featured
Deals

Set up Alexa with Amazon Echo Connect for a voice-enabled landline, now just $20

Landlines and VoIPs still help people across the country communicate with each other. An affordable way to control your home phone using your voice Echo Connect. Get it on Amazon today for only $20.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best exercise bikes 41qvpfyumdl
Smart Home

No matter your needs, one of these stationary bikes will get you moving in 2019

Biking is a great form of exercise, but cycling on the street can be a dangerous activity. Aggressive drivers, motorcyclists, and the elements are threatening to make you swerve off the road at every turn.
Posted By Gia Liu
Smart Home

Hungry? These are the 7 best food-delivery apps that bring deliciousness to you

Not everyone wants to venture outside their door for food. With the right app, you can get your meal delivered to your door. We've rounded up the best food delivery apps that will bring dinner to your door.
Posted By Gia Liu
Smart Home

Need to heat things up in the bedroom? These space heaters should do the trick

During the winter months, even well-insulated homes can sometimes still use a little extra warmth. Here are six of the best space heaters to crank up the temperature on those chilly evenings.
Posted By Kailla Coomes