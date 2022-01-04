How to remove a Ring Doorbell

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A Ring Video Doorbell is a convenient way to keep eyes on your house, whether you want to ensure the kids are home safe, or need to know if that package has been delivered. Occasionally, you may need to remove your Ring Doorbell from your home for charging, maintenance, or an upgrade to a newer model. So how do you do it?

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Ring Video Doorbell

Screwdriver included with the Ring Video Doorbell

Charging is the most common reason you might need to remove your Ring Video Doorbell from your home's exterior. While this won't be necessary for the wired version, many of the dual wired/wireless or battery-only powered doorbells do need charging every few months, depending on how much action they see in a day.

It will usually take several hours to fully recharge a completely depleted battery. Remove the battery from the unit, bring it inside, connect it to the micro-USB cable that comes with the device to recharge it, then reinstall it. If you need to learn how a Ring Video Doorbell works, read our guide.

How to remove Ring Doorbell to charge

Each Ring Video Doorbell comes with a removable faceplate that has a security screw holding it in place to prevent theft. There is a special screwdriver included in the package that will allow you to properly remove the screw.

Step 1: Use the screwdriver to remove the security screw, which is almost always located at the bottom of the unit.

Step 2: Once the screw is out, you should be able to pull the bottom portion of the faceplate down and toward you.

Step 3: When the faceplate comes off, you will see the bottom edge of the battery pack and a small silver lever. Press on the lever and the battery should drop straight out the bottom, so get ready to catch it.

How to remove Ring Doorbell without the special tool

It happens: You lost that tiny orange screwdriver that comes with your Ring Video Doorbell. What can you do? You’ve got a couple of options.

If you've got some time, consider reaching out to Ring's customer support team and inquiring about a replacement. Several users have shared that Ring can issue a replacement if needed.

Step 1: If you need to charge the battery now, try to gently manipulate the screw (while being very careful not to strip it) using a very small flathead screwdriver. A T15 Torx head screwdriver should also work.

Step 2: Follow the steps for removing a Ring Video Doorbell above.

How to remove Ring Video Doorbell permanently

If you are relocating or replacing your Ring Video Doorbell, you may want to permanently remove it from your door frame. Fortunately, this is not difficult.

Step 1: Use the security screw tool to remove the faceplate.

Step 2: You should see a couple of screws holding the doorbell to the door frame or wall. Simply remove those screws and the doorbell will come right off.

Step 3: Don't forget to add a few drops of silicone or filler into the holes so you don't get bugs or leaks.

That’s how you can remove a Ring Video Doorbell from your home, for maintenance, charging, or to start fresh. Ready to get a new model? Check out our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide for advice. Then read our article on how to install a Ring Doorbell.

