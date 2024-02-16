There are tablet deals for premium devices that can multitask between several demanding processes, but if you just need a budget-friendly tablet for browsing the internet and watching streaming content, check out the 2023 release of the Amazon Fire HD 10. It’s just a few months old, but the device’s 32GB, ad-supported model is already available with a 32% discount from Amazon that brings its price down to $95 from $140. There’s no telling how much time is remaining for the $45 in savings, so we recommend making the purchase as soon as possible if you’re interested in the offer.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

The Amazon Fire HD 10 2023 is a definite upgrade to the Amazon Fire HD 10 2021 with 25% faster performance compared to its predecessor, and an upgraded 5MP front camera that can take videos of up to 1080p resolution from the previous model’s 2MP front camera at up to 720p resolution. The latest model of the tablet is also compatible with the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen, which offers a natural writing experience with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The 10.1-inch touchscreen of the Amazon Fire HD 10 offers Full HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors when watching streaming shows and playing mobile games, while its battery life of up to 13 hours means it won’t have trouble accompanying you through your daily commute and long travels. Its internal storage of 32GB may be limiting, but you can purchase a microSD card for up to 1TB of additional space for your photos, videos, and apps. The tablet works with Amazon’s Alexa to take voice commands, and it’s compatible with the Amazon Kids platform for parental controls.

We didn’t expect the 2023 release of the Amazon Fire HD 10 to show up this soon in Amazon Fire tablet deals, so this is an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss. The device’s 32GB, ad-supported model, originally priced at $140, is on sale from Amazon with a $45 discount that lowers its price to just $95. There’s no telling until when the tablet will be sold at 32% off, and once the offer is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance. If the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 fits your needs, proceed with the transaction now to be able to get it for less than $100.

