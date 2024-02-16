 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! Amazon’s latest Fire HD 10 tablet is under $100 right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
A person wearing yellow uses the Device Dashboard on their Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet.
Amazon

There are tablet deals for premium devices that can multitask between several demanding processes, but if you just need a budget-friendly tablet for browsing the internet and watching streaming content, check out the 2023 release of the Amazon Fire HD 10. It’s just a few months old, but the device’s 32GB, ad-supported model is already available with a 32% discount from Amazon that brings its price down to $95 from $140. There’s no telling how much time is remaining for the $45 in savings, so we recommend making the purchase as soon as possible if you’re interested in the offer.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

The Amazon Fire HD 10 2023 is a definite upgrade to the Amazon Fire HD 10 2021 with 25% faster performance compared to its predecessor, and an upgraded 5MP front camera that can take videos of up to 1080p resolution from the previous model’s 2MP front camera at up to 720p resolution. The latest model of the tablet is also compatible with the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen, which offers a natural writing experience with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The 10.1-inch touchscreen of the Amazon Fire HD 10 offers Full HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors when watching streaming shows and playing mobile games, while its battery life of up to 13 hours means it won’t have trouble accompanying you through your daily commute and long travels. Its internal storage of 32GB may be limiting, but you can purchase a microSD card for up to 1TB of additional space for your photos, videos, and apps. The tablet works with Amazon’s Alexa to take voice commands, and it’s compatible with the Amazon Kids platform for parental controls.

Related

We didn’t expect the 2023 release of the Amazon Fire HD 10 to show up this soon in Amazon Fire tablet deals, so this is an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss. The device’s 32GB, ad-supported model, originally priced at $140, is on sale from Amazon with a $45 discount that lowers its price to just $95. There’s no telling until when the tablet will be sold at 32% off, and once the offer is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance. If the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 fits your needs, proceed with the transaction now to be able to get it for less than $100.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Motorola’s latest Razr foldable phone is discounted to $500
A person opening the Motorola Razr 40.

If you want to get a foldable phone but Samsung's Galaxy Z devices are too expensive, you may want to turn your attention towards the Motorola Razr 2023. From an original price of $700, it's currently available from Amazon with a $200 discount, so you'll only have to pay $500. There's no telling when the offer expires though, so you're going to have to make a quick decision on whether you're buying this if you want to pocket the savings from one of the most interesting phone deals we've come across recently.

Why you should buy the Motorola Razr 2023
The Motorola Razr 2023 is featured in our list of the best Android phones as the best cheap foldable Android phone. For a much cheaper price than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, you'll get a folding smartphone with a 1.5-inch OLED cover screen that shows notifications and allows you to take a selfie with its 64MP external camera without having to open the device, and a 6.9-inch pOLED inner screen with a 144Hz refresh rate that looks absolutely fantastic. The 32MP internal camera features Quad Pixel technology that allows it to capture more details when you take photos with it.

Read more
Best Amazon Fire tablet deals: Save on Fire HD 8, Fire Max 11 and more
The Amazon Kindle Fire Max 11's Home screen.

The best tablets often come with high prices, so if you're on a tight budget and you're not satisfied by the the discounts from tablet deals, you may want to take a look at these offers for Amazon Fire tablets. These relatively affordable devices are often cheaper than usual as they always go on sale, and we've rounded up the available Amazon Fire tablet deals below so that you won't have to search for them yourself. You better hurry though -- time is running out for you to take advantage of these lowered prices!
Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB) -- $65, was $100

If you just need a basic tablet for simple functions such as browsing the internet, doing online shopping, and watching streaming shows, the incredibly affordable Amazon Fire HD 8 may be enough. It's not going to wow you with its performance, as it's only equipped with 2GB of RAM with limited storage of 32GB, but it's got an 8-inch touchscreen with HD resolution and built-in support for Amazon's Alexa, so if that's all you need, go for the Amazon Fire HD 8.

Read more
Best tablet deals: iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, and more
Front face of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

If you're searching for tablet deals, then you've come to the right place. Tablets come in all shapes and sizes, and whether you want a budget-friendly device or a top-of-the-line model, you may find what you're looking for below. There's always high demand for discounts on tablets because of their larger screens compared to smartphones and better portability compared to laptops, so if you see an offer that you like, don't hesitate -- push through with the purchase as soon as you can, as some of bargains are only available for an extremely limited time.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB) -- $99, was $160

If you need an Android tablet for simple tasks like browsing the internet and watching streaming shows, the affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite may be enough for you. Its 8.7-inch screen is decent with WXGA+ resolution, while maintaining portability so you can easily hold the tablet in one hand. Its internal storage is limited at 32GB, but you can expand it by up to 1TB using a microSD card. For the clumsy ones, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is perfect for you because it's protected by a sturdy metal frame.

Read more