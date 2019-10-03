Smartwatches continue to pile on capabilities in impressive feats of multifunctionality encased in a few ounces of wristworn tech. Garmin was one of the earliest significant brands in fitness-focused smartwatches, building on the company’s history of GPS-centric devices. Amazon slashed the prices on two of Garmin’s most appealing smartwatches, the Vivoactiv 3 and the Forerunner 35.

We find the best deals on smartwatches as they happen, so you won’t have to spend the time. Because merchants sometimes sell out of even the deepest inventories, when we see particularly high-quality tech on sale, we don’t hesitate to spread the word. Whether you’re shopping for your first smartwatch or want to upgrade to one of the newer Garm in models, these two deals can help you save up to $70.

Garmin vívoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch — $70 off

Previous Next 1 of 6

The Garmin Vívoactive 3 is a GPS smartwatch loaded with sports, fitness, health, and communications features. This vivoactive model has 15 GPS and indoor sports apps for yoga, swimming, running, and more. You can track your VO2 max lev and even monitor how you handle stress. This smartwatch supports contactless payments with Garmin Pay and receives app alerts, text messages, social media updates, and email. Share your activity with friends or use the watch to control streaming music. ,

Normally priced $250, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is cut to $180 during this sale. If you want a smartwatch to customize with apps from Garmin’s Connect IQ store and the ability to personalize it with watch faces and more, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price.

Buy Now

Garmin Forerunner 35 — $46 off

Previous Next 1 of 6

The Garmin Forerunner 35 is a smartwatch to consider if getting down to business translates to running in your worldview. The Forerunner 35 is a GPS running watch that quickly accesses satellites to keep you informed about your speed, distance, and location. Use the Forerunner 35 to monitor your heart rate while running virtual pacing programs, tracking milestones, and keeping up with the other parts of your life with alerts and prompts.

Usually $170, the Garmin Forerunner 35 is just $124 for this sales. If you’re looking for a dedicated runners’ watch, speed to this chance to buy the Forerunner 35 at a significant discount.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations