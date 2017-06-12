No, the OnePlus 2 won't be getting an update to Android 7.0 Nougat

Update: Added news the OnePlus 2 won’t be receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update

Android 7.1.1 Nougat has been out for some time, but manufacturers and carriers are still lagging behind in pushing updates to devices. Now we’re on 7.1.2, but it’s still in beta and only offers bug fixes and optimizations.

The Nexus 6, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus 9, Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus Player, and Pixel C devices, as well as the General Mobile 4G, an Android One smartphone, should have the 7.1.1 update. The beta for 7.1.2 is gradually rolling out to the following enrolled devices: Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, and Pixel C. Android 7.1.1 will be the last version update for the Nexus 6 and the Nexus 9, but the devices will continue receiving security updates.

Most manufacturers and carriers are still only rolling out Android 7.0, so don’t expect to see 7.1.1 or 7.1.2 any time soon. Android is notorious for its fragmentation — even if Google pushes an update, manufacturers and carriers test and roll it out separately, and the process usually takes months. It’s why several handsets, including BlackBerry’s Priv and the OnePlus 2, received the Android Marshmallow update more than 6 months after Marshmallow launched.

So we put the question directly to the phone makers: “What’s your schedule for updates?” A lot of smartphone manufacturers declined to explicitly name a date or time range for Nougat updates, and only a few mentioned specific devices that will certainly be getting it. If a device has received Android 7.0 Nougat, it’s unlikely your carrier has pushed the update through.

We learned which devices are expected to get Android 7.0 Nougat, as well as when to expect to see the update arrive. We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

OnePlus devices

The OnePlus 3 and 3T received the official OxygenOS based on 7.0 Nougat in December 2016. When it comes to the OnePlus 2, early indications stating the device would receive an update — such as this one from an employee during a Reddit Ask Me Anything — have proven to be unreliable, and the company has said the phone won’t be updated after all. Customer service representatives have been telling those enquiring about the software that the update won’t happen for a while, and in a mid-June statement to Android Authority, it indicated the lack of a true software team at the time of the OnePlus 2’s development may have been to blame.

OnePlus devices with Nougat:

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3

The OnePlus One runs CyanogenOS, which has now shut down — there are still options for you to get custom ROMs based on Android 7.0 Nougat. It doesn’t look like the OnePlus X will get Nougat either, but there is support for the Android version via CyanogenMod.

Honor devices

Following a beta test, the public launch of Android 7.0 Nougat for the Honor 6X commenced in May, with all devices set to be updated by the end of the month. It adds in several new features with the EMUI user interface, smoother performance, and more security. It joins the Honor 8 as existing Honor phones receiving an Android 7.0 update.

Honor devices with Nougat:

Honor 8

Honor 6X

An Honor spokesperson told Digital Trends at the start of the Honor 8’s update with Android 7.0 and the new user interface, “Overall, EMUI 5.0 is the delivery on the promise to co-create our products with U.S. consumers.”

Huawei Customer Acquisition Manager Taylor Wimberly said the company is making a commitment to provide its Honor customers access to new features “at least once every 3 months during the first 12 months” for up to 24 months after a product’s launch.

“We will keep providing access to security and software updates to fix bugs and enhance user experience in a timely manner,” Wimberly said. “Beyond this period we will continue to provide updates in response to any threats to user safety and security. Our goal is to ensure customers have the best and safest possible experience on their Honor device.”

Samsung devices

At long last, AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon are pushing out version 7.0 to Samsung’s Galaxy S6 series and Note 5. The update touts a fresh user interface, easier multitasking, a new Performance Mode, keyboard enhancements, and more. Keep in mind that this is just 7.0 — and given that these devices are now 2 years old, Samsung has not confirmed whether they will see newer versions of Nougat. There is no word on availability for T-Mobile devices at this time.

That leaves the Galaxy A3 and A8 as the only phones confirmed to receive 7.0 that have not yet. Reports suggest the update is in testing for Samsung’s A series devices and should begin rolling out in May.

The company has been notorious for its slow Android updates, and nothing seems to have changed. Last year, the Galaxy S6 lineup was updated to 6.0 Marshmallow more than 5 months after Google published it.

Samsung devices with Nougat:

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Will get the update:

Samsung Galaxy A3

Samsung Galaxy A8

Samsung initially promised Nougat would arrive to all the devices listed above “within the first half of this year.” Unfortunately, there’s no mention of updates for devices that should clearly still get it, such as the Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S6 Active, the J3, A5, A9 and A9 Pro, and more.

Pixel, Nexus, Pixel C, and Android One devices

Google’s Nexus devices are almost always the first smartphones and tablets to receive version updates, and that hasn’t changed with Nougat. There were some delays for certain devices, but the Android 7.1.1 update should already be available to install for most Google devices.

As for 7.1.2, the Nexus 6 and the Nexus 9 will not receive the update,, a Google spokesperson confirmed to Ars Technica. The devices are past their 2-year version support window, but they will continue to get security updates for at least another year.

Pixel and Nexus devices with Nougat:

Pixel and Pixel XL

Google Nexus 6

Google Nexus 5X

Google Nexus 6P

Google Nexus 9

Google Nexus Player

Google Pixel C

General Mobile 4G (Android One)

Just head over to the “About Phone” section in your device’s Settings app. Tap on System updates and then Check for update. You should get a notification saying there’s an update ready to install. Older Nexus devices like the Nexus 5 and the Nexus 7 (2013) are not receiving the Nougat update.

LG devices

The LG V20 is the first smartphone that came pre-loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat — a title typically held by Google’s Nexus devices.

LG devices with Nougat:

LG V20

LG G5

Will get the update:

LG V10

LG G4

There’s no word on when G4 and V10 owners can expect a Nougat update, or if it’s even coming. On the other hand, the company did release a new series of mid- and budget-range devices that run Android 7.0 Nougat.

HTC devices

HTC is one of the only manufacturers that confirmed early on which devices will get Nougat.

HTC phones with Nougat:

HTC 10

HTC One A9

HTC One M9

HTC Bolt

And the devices have all received the update. HTC continues the trend of being pretty quick with its Android updates — the One M8 received Android 6.0 Marshmallow just two months after the update was released. The company even has a website you can visit to check the status of the Nougat update.

The HTC 10 was one of the first devices to get the update, which came in November. The One M9 received the update in December, and the A9 in January 2017. HTC’s upcoming devices, the U Ultra and the U Play will be running Nougat out of the box.

Motorola devices

Motorola, now owned by Lenovo, has quite the number of devices under its belt that theoretically should be upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat — if you use the 18-month life cycle most manufacturers tend to follow. Most recently, it was announced that the update was rolling out to the Verizon variant of the Moto Z Play.

Motorola has confirmed a list of devices that will get the update.

Moto devices with Nougat:

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z Force Droid

Moto Z Play

Moto Z (Unlocked)

Moto G4

Moto G4 Plus

Moto G4 Play

Droid Turbo 2

Droid Maxx 2

Will get the update:

Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen)

Moto X Style

Moto X Play (Droid Maxx 2)

Moto X Force (Droid Turbo 2)

The Moto Z unlocked and Play variants received Nougat in February and March, respectively. There’s no reason that last year’s models shouldn’t receive the update as well, though.

The Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force got the update pretty quickly in November, and the Moto G4 lineup began receiving Nougat months ago — but only in select markets. The company rolled out 7.0 to U.S. models in April.

A Motorola spokesperson told Digital Trends the company was evaluating upgrade opportunities, and also said the following:

“Android upgrades are complex, resource-intensive projects, and unfortunately, it isn’t practical for us to bring every upgrade to every device in our portfolio,” a Motorola spokesperson said. “The decision whether to upgrade a device is made on a case-by-case basis with several factors in mind, including carrier approvals, partner support, the capabilities of the device, number of devices in use, where the device is in its life cycle and the overall experience. We will continue to communicate upgrade paths on our software page.”

We don’t expect an update for the 2015 Moto G and Moto E.

Xiaomi devices

Xiaomi’s schedule for updates is typically inconsistent with other manufacturers because of the company’s MIUI skin, which is a significant departure from stock Android. The latest version, MIUI 9, is based off 7.0 Nougat and is expected to launch sometime in the second half of the year, with a beta going live possibly as soon as May or June.

Xiaomi has not yet made an official announcement as to which of their phones will receive MIUI 9 or Nougat, though various sites have reported the following devices are expected to receive it:

Xiaomi devices expected to get Nougat:

Xiaomi Mi5s Plus

Xiaomi Mi5s

Xiaomi Mi5

Xiaomi Mi4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Xiaomi Redmi 3s

Xiaomi Redmi 3s Prime

Xiaomi Mi Note 2

Xiaomi Mi Max

Xiaomi Mi Mix

ZTE devices

While many phones are still getting Android 7.0, ZTE is moving ahead with updates to Android 7.1.1. The company has announced that the Axon 7 is set to get the 7.1.1 update, bringing a number of awesome new features — including Daydream-readiness. T-Mobile customers will also now get Wi-Fi calling, and the phone will get a few new security updates.

ZTE has also announced a Nougat preview program for the ZTE ZMax Pro.

ZTE also has a plethora of other devices that should make the jump to the new Android version, but nothing has been confirmed.

ZTE devices with Nougat:

ZTE Axon 7

Will get the update:

ZTE Axon 7 Mini

ZTE ZMax Pro

ZTE Axon Elite

ZTE Axon Pro

ZTE Axon Max

ZTE Axon

ZTE ZMax 2

ZTE Blade V7

“ZTE has no official announcement being made for other device updates and timelines,” a spokesperson told Digital Trends. Most of the aforementioned devices are hard to buy or available only in select markets, and the only relatively new phones listed on ZTE USA’s website are the Axon 7, the original Axon, Axon Pro, and the ZMax Pro. Still, these devices should receive Nougat considering most are only a little over a year old.

Sony devices

Sony told Digital Trends that several devices will be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat.

Sony devices with Nougat:

Sony Xperia Z3+

Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet

Sony Xperia Z5

Sony Xperia Z5 Compact

Sony Xperia Z5 Premium

Sony Xperia X

Sony Xperia X Compact

Sony Xperia X Performance

Sony Xperia XZ

Will get the update:

Sony Xperia XA

Sony Xperia XA Ultra

That’s a solid number of devices that are making the jump to Nougat, but that’s also because the company always produces a slew of devices every year. On December 1, Sony made it official, announcing that their Android 7.0, Nougat rollout had begun for Xperia XZ and Xperia X Performance, along with all the other aforementioned devices. The XA and XA Ultra are slated to receive the update soon.

BlackBerry devices

BlackBerry’s Android phones should get the update.

Will get the update:

BlackBerry Priv

BlackBerry DTEK50

BlackBerry DTEK60

BlackBerry only has three Android smartphones: The Priv received Android 6.0 Marshmallow in April — nearly 6 months after the OS was launched — and the DTEK50 and DTEK60 sport Marshmallow out the box. Both devices should upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat, and the company tells Digital Trends it has Nougat and is working to add “our BlackBerry security.” No timeline was offered.

BlackBerry’s upcoming KeyOne will be running Nougat out of the box.

Alcatel devices

Alcatel is one of those companies that announces an incredible number of devices, and it’s often hard to keep track of what’s actually available. Still, there are three devices that should get the Nougat update, and two of them recently launched with Marshmallow.

Alcatel devices with Nougat:

Alcatel A3 XL

Will get the update:

Alcatel Idol 4S

Alcatel Idol 4

Alcatel OneTouch Idol 3

The Idol 4 is only available on Cricket Wireless, so you’ll have to wait and see if Cricket is even interested in issuing an update. We previously asked Alcatel executives when the Idol 4S would receive Nougat and they said an update would come when the company deemed the Nougat release to be stable. The Idol 3 only received Marshmallow in June.

The company’s latest phone, the A3 XL, comes running Nougat out of the box.

Huawei devices

Huawei has confirmed with Digital Trends that apart from the Nexus 6P, which was manufactured by Huawei, the only other device confirmed to get Nougat is the Mate 8. Huawei’s OS — EMUI 5 — will be based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The Huawei Mate 9 and Huawei P10 both have Android 7.0 Nougat installed at launch.

Huawei devices with Nougat:

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei Mate 8

Huawei P9

Huawei P9 Plus

Huawei P9 Lite

Huawei Honor 8

Will get the update:

Huawei Nova

Huawei Nova Plus

Most of these devices aren’t available in the U.S.

Asus devices

Several devices from Asus should receive the Nougat update.

Asus devices with Nougat:

Asus ZenFone AR

Will get the update:

Asus ZenFone 3 Laser

Asus ZenFone 3 Max

Asus ZenFone 3

Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom

Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe

Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra

Asus ZenFone Zoom

Asus ZenFone 2

Asus ZenFone 2 Laser

Asus ZenFone Selfie

Most of these devices are available only in select markets. Most of the aforementioned devices received the Marshmallow update months after it was released, so it may take Asus a while to move to Nougat. The company did not respond to our request to clarify which devices will make the jump to Nougat.

The company just halted the Nougat update for the ZenFone 3 series due to some bugs they still have to fix.