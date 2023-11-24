 Skip to main content
The best charger I’ve ever used has a huge Black Friday discount

Joe Maring
By
Smartphone chargers are a necessity for all of us, but unless you’re a self-proclaimed nerd, they probably aren’t something you spend much time thinking about. And I don’t blame you! But let’s throw that logic out the window for a couple of minutes while I tell you why part of your Black Friday shopping should include one of the best chargers I’ve ever used.

I’m talking about the Anker 747. It’s one of the most powerful chargers Anker sells, which also means it’s one of the more expensive ones. The Anker 747 normally retails for $110 — a price I’d happily pay. But during Black Friday 2023, you can pick it up for as little as $80. A $30 savings is nothing to scoff at, especially when the 747 is as good as it is.

What makes the Anker 747 such a good charger? It all starts with the ports. You get three USB-C ports plus one USB-A port — delivering a total power output of 150 watts. That’s a lot of power, and Anker crams it inside a charger that’s not much bigger than Apple’s 30W charger. This is all possible thanks to gallium nitride technology, and it’s nothing if not impressive.

In real-world use, that means you can charge up to four devices at once on the Anker 747 and get fast charging speeds for all of them. The USB-A port delivers up to 22.5W charge speeds, and depending on how you use the USB-C ports, you’ll get a minimum of 100W and up to 150W. That’s more than enough horsepower to fast-charge an iPhone 15 Pro, Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and just about any phone on the market. And the Anker 747 isn’t just great for phones. It’s also perfect for charging wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and even laptops.

The Anker 747 is also special in how it handles multi-device charging. If you plug in two phones — one with 30% battery remaining and the other with 70% — the charger can tell that one of the phones has less battery and will prioritize it with faster charge speeds. Anker also combines this with its ActiveShield 2.0 technology, which monitors your devices’ temperatures to ensure they don’t overheat.

It may sound a bit silly to rave about a charger this much, but I can’t overstate how excellent the Anker 747 is. I’ve been using it for over a year and have yet to find a charger that suits my life better. When I’m at home, I can leave the 747 plugged in by my desk and have access to every port I need throughout the day. When I travel, it’s the only charging brick I need to take with me. And I get the convenience of having a lot of ports in a single charger without worrying about sacrificing speed or safety. It’s an incredible package.

Eighty dollars is still a lot of money to spend on a charger, but trust me when I say it’s 110% worth every penny. It’s legitimately changed how I use and charge all of my gadgets for the better, and I don’t know how I got by without it. This is the charger to buy this Black Friday. It’s that simple.

