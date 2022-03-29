Apple has reportedly cut production of the new iPhone SE

Apple has reportedly reduced initial orders for its recently released iPhone SE (2022) handset due to lower-than-expected demand.

The tech giant has cut orders for the new $429 phone from the originally planned 5 million units to 3 million, according to a Nikkei Asia report on Monday, March 28.

The drop in demand has been attributed to rising inflation dampening demand for electronics, among other factors. Service disruptions in markets such as China due to COVID lockdowns, and Russia, where Apple has stopped selling its products due to the Ukraine invasion, could also be a factor.

News of Apple’s reported production adjustment came on the same day that renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that he also believes demand for the new iPhone SE is below what Apple originally expected, prompting him to slash his own shipment estimation for the device for the entirety of 2022 from 25 million to 30 million units to to 15 million to 20 million.

Shanghai lockdown doesn't affect the iPhone SE production. However, the new iPhone SE demand is lower than expected (the delivery status "in stock" as one of the proofs), and I cut my shipment estimation in 2022 to 15-20M (vs. 25-30M previously). — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 28, 2022

Apple launched the iPhone SE (2022) earlier this month, updating the existing model with better tech such as a more powerful processor and 5G connectivity. It also added $30 to the price tag.

The handset, which excludes features seen on Apple’s pricier handsets — for example, an edge-to-edge display and Face ID — is currently Apple’s best-priced iPhone and has proved popular among those looking for a zippy device that won’t break the bank.

Digital Trends’ hands-on review of the iPhone SE (2022) praised Apple’s latest phone for its powerful tech, reasonable price, excellent image processing, and compact form factor, though the physical design (basically the shell of a 2017 iPhone 8) and cramped display disappointed.

If you’re in the market for a midrange handset that isn’t the iPhone SE, then you may want to consider some very capable Android handsets, for example. Google’s Pixel 5a 5G.

