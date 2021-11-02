Apple cuts iPad production to keep iPhone 13 in stock

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you are likely to be aware of the ongoing chip shortage around the globe. As the pandemic soared and factories shut due to lockdown, the supply chain couldn’t keep up with the increased demand for electronics. The latest company to be hit by the chip shortage is Cupertino, California giant Apple. It is now countering the effects in its own way.

According to a report from Nikkei Asia, Apple has cut back iPad production “sharply” to supply components to the iPhone 13 series. It is being reported that iPad’s production is down 50% “from Apple’s original plans for the past two months.” Moreover, the parts intended for older iPhones are also being moved to be used in the iPhone 13 lineup.

For the unaware, Apple’s iPads and iPhones share a number of components, including both core and peripheral chips. It has allowed the company to allocate certain components from the iPad production to the iPhone 13. Apple is expecting strong demand for the iPhone 13 series in the holiday season. The report goes on to say ensuring smooth production for the iPhone 13 is the top priority for Apple right now, as the iPhone sales peak within months of release.

As a result, consumers are facing significant wait times for new iPads. While the demand for the iPad has been robust, the iPhone 13’s demand is much stronger. The reallocation of parts of the iPad to the latest iPhones isn’t something new. Apple had to take a similar step for the iPhone 12 production, which was also launched in the middle of the pandemic.

