The early Best Buy Black Friday sale has slashed the prices of various Apple devices, but you’ll need to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member to shop some of the best offers — including some of these killer discounts we’ve found below, including $100 off the AirPods Max, and hefty savings on the iPad and 15-inch MacBook Air. You’ll need to act fast too, as there’s no guarantee these discounts will last until the early access sale ends on Sunday, or that we’ll see them return on Black Friday itself next month.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, 2nd Gen) — $219, was $249

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is the updated version of the brand’s entry-level smartwatch, and it’s a fairly capable wearable device despite its affordable price. It features a comprehensive suite of health monitoring features, including a heart rate sensor and basic sleep tracking, and it’s swimproof up to 50 meters. You can receive notifications on your wrist, and even answer text messages without having to take your phone out of your pocket. The Apple Watch SE 2 is down to $219 from $249, for $30 in savings.

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, 9th Gen) — $390, was $480

The 9th-generation Apple iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display with Full HD resolution, as well as 256GB of storage for your apps, photos, and videos. The tablet has an 8MP Wide back camera, plus a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage that will keep you in the frame even if you move around. It’s powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic hip, and it’s protected by the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system. The 9th-generation Apple iPad is down to $400 from $480, but you can get it for $390 if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member.

Apple AirPods Max — $450, was $550

The Apple AirPods Max are in our list of the best headphones as the top choice for pairing with an iPhone, as they work seamlessly within the Apple ecosystem. They’re extremely comfortable to wear, they provide high-quality audio, and their active noise cancellation will drown out all unwanted sound. The wireless headphones also support spatial audio, and with that and ANC activated, they can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. The $100 discount on the Apple AirPods Max is only available to shoppers with a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership.

Apple Mac Mini (M2) — $499, was $599

The Apple Mac Mini M2 is a powerhouse of a CPU within a small package, as the performance provided by Apple’s M2 chip and 8GB of RAM is simply amazing. You’ll also get a 256GB SSD for ample storage space for your files, support for two displays, and no shortage of ports — there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port, two USB-A ports, and headphone jack. The Apple Mac Mini M2 is down to $499 from $599 following a $100 discount.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 6th Gen) — $699, was $799

The 6th-generation Apple iPad Pro, which is powered by the M2 processor and 8GB of RAM with storage of 128GB, promises astonishing performance that can handle anything you can do on a tablet, plus an 11-inch Liquid Retina display that’s bright and colorful. The tablet is protected by Apple’s Face ID facial recognition system, and it’s got a 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR scanner for augmented reality at the back, and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage at the front. The 6th-generation Apple iPad Pro is on sale for $749 from $799, with an extra $50 discount for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members.

Apple MacBook Air (13.3-inch, M1) — $750, was $1,000

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is not the latest version of the laptop, but it’s still in our roundup of the best MacBooks as the lowest-price option that you should consider. The performance of the M1 chip is still incredible, by today’s standards, and its efficiency allows the laptop to go completely fanless so it will run silently. It also features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storage. The Apple MacBook Air M1, which originally costs $1,000, is currently available for $750.

Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, M2) — $999, was $1,299

If you like the design of the MacBook Air but you want the latest processor and a larger screen, then go for the Apple MacBook Air M2 with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. The M2 chip supercharges the laptop’s performance, and it’s also fanless for silent operation. The device also packs 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The Apple MacBook Air M2 is down to $1,049 from $1,299, but My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will get an extra $50 off.

Apple MacBook Pro (13.3-inch, M2) — $999, was $1,299

The Apple MacBook Pro M2 will give you the best possible performance out of a MacBook, with Apple’s M2 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display offers vibrant images and sharp details, so you’ll get a good look at all of the projects that you’re working on. The Apple MacBook Pro M2 is on sale for $1,049 from $1,299, and it’s further down to $999 for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members.

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 6th Gen) — $1,049, was $1,199

The 12.9-inch version of the 6th-generation Apple iPad Pro is the one we tag in our list of the best iPads as the best big-screen iPad, as the screen is not only expansive, but it’s also bright and vivid. The tablet offers 256GB for storage, alongside Apple’s M2 chip and 8GB of RAM. It features the same camera setup as its smaller variant, and it’s also protected by Face ID technology. Originally $1,199, the 12.9-inch model of the 6th-generation Apple iPad Pro is available for $1,149, and further down at $1,049 for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members.

