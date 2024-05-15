 Skip to main content
Apple’s new iPad Air isn’t even out yet and it’s already discounted

An official photo of the 2024 iPad Air.
Apple

We love iPad deals at any time, but how about an iPad deal on a recently announced model? That’s what’s going on right now at Amazon with the Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 — reduced by $29 when it hasn’t even been launched yet. Normally priced at $599, you can buy it — or should we say, pre-order it — for $570 today. That’s how new it is. If you’re keen to buy a new iPad for less, read on while we take you through what to expect.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2

Only recently announced, the Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 is sure to be something special. We’ve compared the iPad Air (2024) with the iPad Air (2022) to see why it’s so great. Effectively, the killer feature here is that it has the Apple M2 chip we’ve seen in more recent MacBooks compared to the older M1 chipset. That makes it a great option for power users who want all the power possible from one of the best tablets.

The Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 doesn’t actually add much else but the previous iPad Air was already one of the best iPads you could buy, so we’re not complaining. Besides fantastic power, you also get its gorgeous Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color support, True Tone, and ultra low reflectivity. It’s perfect for video editing but also gaming on the move thanks to its power and good looks.

For taking photos, you have a 12MP wide back camera with True Tone flash. On the front is a landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera for taking video calls or selfies. Video calls are enhanced by Center Stage which keeps you the focus of your calls at all times. There’s also Touch ID support for security too, while you can team the Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 up withy an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard to turn it into a form of laptop.

Everything you know and love about the iPad Air but better, the Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 is currently on sale at Amazon before it’s even been launched. Usually $599, it’s down to $570 for a limited time only. For something so new that it’s not even out yet, you can’t do better.

