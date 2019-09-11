Apple has refreshed its range of iPhones, and the key to the new range is the iPhone 11. A follow-up to last year’s iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 takes a winning formula, adds an extra camera lens, and ups the processing power on offer. It’s a fantastic iPhone, and with a price tag of $699, it’s a more tempting prospect for most than the $999 iPhone 11 Pro.

But the iPhone XR is still on sale and still excellent. It’s also seen a price cut as a result of the iPhone 11‘s reveal, and at $599, the powerful and attractive iPhone XR is a great choice if you’re looking for a cheaper iPhone. There’s only room for one of them in your pocket. Which of these two iPhones should you be exchanging your dollars for? We took a look at the two head to head to find out whether you should buy the iPhone 11 or the iPhone XR.

Specs

iPhone 11

iPhone XR Size 150.9 × 75.7 × 8.3 mm (5.94 × 2.98 × 0.33 inches) 150.9 × 75.7 × 8.3 mm (5.94 × 2.98 × 0.33 inches) Weight 194 grams (6.84 ounces) 194 grams (6.84 ounces) Screen size 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD IPS LCD 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD IPS LCD Screen resolution 1792 × 828 pixels (326 pixels per inch) 1792 × 828 pixels (326 pixels per inch) Operating system iOS 13 iOS 13 Storage space 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB MicroSD card slot No No Tap-to-pay services Apple Pay Apple Pay Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic RAM 4GB 3GB Camera Dual 12MP wide-angle and 12MP ultra-wide-angle (with OIS) rear, 12MP TrueDepth lens front 12MP (with OIS) rear, 7MP TrueDepth front Video Up to 4K at 60 frames per second, 1080p at 240 fps Up to 4K at 60 frames per second, 1080p at 60 fps Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Ports Lightning Lightning Fingerprint sensor No No Water resistance IP68 IP67 Battery Up to 17 hours of video playback Fast charge capable (Additional charger needed) Qi wireless charging 2,942mAh Fast charge capable (Additional charger needed) Qi wireless charging App marketplace Apple App Store Apple App Store Network support T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint Colors Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, (Product) Red, White White, Black, Blue, Yellow, Coral, (Product) Red Price $699 $599 Buy from Apple Apple Review score Hands-on review 4.5 out of 5 stars

Performance, battery life, and charging

The iPhone 11 comes equipped with Apple’s latest A13 Bionic processor. It’s fast and powerful; in fact, it’s up to 20% faster and 40% more power-efficient than the Apple A12 Bionic chip in the iPhone XR. That said, the XR still has enough power to satisfy most people’s needs. Both these iPhones can run the latest games and apps with ease.

Both phones have the same fast charging and wireless charging capabilities, but we suspect there’s a larger battery in the iPhone 11. Apple claims it offers an extra hour of use over the iPhone XR. Considering the XR already offered a solid day’s worth of battery, that’s a decent improvement.

The iPhone 11 is undoubtedly more powerful and has a longer-lasting battery than the iPhone XR.

Winner: iPhone 11



Design and durability

Previous Next 1 of 2 iPhone 11 Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends iPhone XR Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

We knew the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR would be similar — but we didn’t realize how similar. Pretty much the only major difference is the addition of the extra camera lens on the iPhone 11, and a selection of different colors. Dimensions, weight, build materials — it’s all pretty much the same, and it makes this category a tough one to judge.

Thankfully, there’s more to it than just looks. Physical durability across the two iPhones is similar, with aluminum and glass builds, so getting a case is the best way to avoid potentially costly repairs, but the iPhone 11 has improved water-resistance, sporting an IP68-rating that’s superior to the iPhone XR’s IP67-rating. That means it can be submerged in up to 2 meters of water for 30 minutes without damage whereas the iPhone XR can only handle depths of 1 meter. The iPhone 11 wins narrowly.

Winner: iPhone 11



Display

Like the design, all is the same where the displays are concerned. The iPhone 11 is rocking the same 6.1-inch Liquid Retina (LCD) display as the iPhone XR, including the same 1792 x 828 resolution with a pixels-per-inch measurement of 326. It’s a good display, but look close enough and you’ll see pixels. Neither can nail the deep blacks and vibrant colors that the iPhone 11 Pro’s AMOLED display is capable of, but there’s no obvious difference between the screens in the iPhone 11 and XR. There’s no way we can rule one way or the other here.

Winner: Tie



Camera

While it was the only iPhone last year to release with just a single camera lens on the rear, the iPhone XR’s single 12-megapixel lens still delivers some excellent looking snaps and has a great portrait mode. The iPhone 11 builds on that foundation, adding a second lens to Apple’s cheaper range. The iPhone 11 is equipped with a dual-lens system, comprising a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens paired with a 12-megapixel, ultra-wide-angle lens. It’s that ultra-wide-angle lens that makes the most difference, offering a 120-degree field of view that enables you to pack much more into your shots.

The iPhone 11 takes everything that made the iPhone XR’s camera great and adds even more. The addition of a 12-megapixel selfie camera with slow-motion selfies (slofies) is just overkill. There’s no doubt in our minds the iPhone 11 takes this category easily.

Winner: Apple iPhone 11



Software and updates

No surprises here — both the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR run Apple’s latest-and-greatest mobile operating system, iOS 13. As the older phone, the iPhone XR will receive fewer major OS updates than the iPhone 11. But with Apple’s extremely strong update record, it’ll be some time before the iPhone XR receives its final version of iOS. As such, don’t let that factor be a major element when deciding between the two iPhones — they’ll be running the same version of iOS for a long time into the future. This has to be a tie.

Winner: Tie



Special features

Apple’s never gone in for the Samsung approach of cramming as many special features as possible, and it means features only really come to iPhone when they’re polished and ready. You’ll find examples of these on both iPhones — there’s the AR-enabling ARKit 2.0, the secure facial scanning Face ID technology that replaces Touch ID, and Apple’s continued support for its virtual assistant, Siri. Both phones work with Animojis and Memojis, and you’ll find all the latest iOS 13 features on both, too. There’s no serious difference between the two in this regard. It’s a tie.

Winner: Tie



Price and availability

The iPhone 11 is the cheapest iPhone since the iPhone 8, and starts at just $699 for the 64GB model. It’s available to pre-order from September 13, and those pre-orders will ship when the phone officially releases on September 20. You’ll be able to find it in most retailers, and it’ll work on every major U.S. carrier.

The iPhone XR is currently available, and used to start from $749. The iPhone 11’s reveal has meant the iPhone XR has seen a price cut, and now starts from $599. Like the iPhone 11, it’s available pretty much everywhere and on every major U.S. network.

Overall winner: Apple iPhone 11



The results are clear to see — the iPhone 11 is superior to the iPhone XR. But even though it’s a clear result, it’s closer than you’d think. The iPhone 11 is an improved version of the iPhone XR, but those improvements are relatively minor. There’s a faster processor, a bigger battery, and an extra camera lens, but aside from that, the two phones are almost identical. If you’re currently reading this on your iPhone XR, there’s no need to upgrade to an iPhone 11. Wait to see what the iPhone 12 offers.

But if you’re using a creaky old iPhone and you’re weighing up these two cheaper iPhones with glee, your choice is a tougher one to make. On paper, the iPhone 11 is absolutely worth the $100 extra. But if you’re not fussed by the extra camera lens, you should definitely consider saving money by investing in the iPhone XR. Don’t worry about the faster processor and larger battery either, as the iPhone XR is plenty fast and long-lasting as it is. But really, there’s no losing when it comes to this choice. You’ll be happy either way.

Editors' Recommendations