The Apple iPhone 11 is a feature-packed smartphone, and it’s the most affordable of Apple’s new range, but glass is not the most durable of materials and you’ll want to protect those dual camera lenses on the back. The best iPhone 11 cases will safeguard your iPhone from scratches and dings, and some will even protect against drop damage. Cases also represent an opportunity to subtly enhance Apple’s design or completely change up the look. Let’s dig into some of your options.

Incipio DualPro Platinum Case

The DualPro case was one of the original dual layer protective case designs with a shock absorbing core and a scratch-resistant, hard outer shell. It offers top notch drop protection from falls of up to 10 feet, but this year Incipio has come up with a stunning new colorway. This DualPro case offers the same protection in a relatively slim form, but it’s clear with a holographic finish that catches the light and shimmers and changes as you move it. As usual you can expect a perfect fit and comfort in hand, and it all comes at a reasonable price.

Totallee Thin Leather Case

If you prefer slim, minimal cases that don’t add bulk and don’t have big logos or brash designs, then Totallee should be right up your street. The leather case is svelte, subtle, and finished in real black leather. It covers all the corners and there’s a slight lip to safeguard that camera suite on the back and the screen on the front. You’ll also find metallic button covers, and accurate cutouts for the ports, speakers, and microphones, as well as the camera. Protection is basic, but it enhances grip and looks classy.

Mous Contour Case

We’re excited to see that Mous has a new range of cases for the Apple iPhone 11, but the black and white speckled Contour is the one that caught our eye. This durable case should protect your iPhone from bumps and drops and it boasts a new internal microfiber finish to safeguard the glass back. It’s also rounded for a nice feel in hand with a textured back that enhances grip. It has all the openings you need for easy access to the camera and ports; tactile button covers complete the package. The Contour case also comes in five different leather finishes if you don’t fancy the speckled paint job.

Case-Mate Tough Camo Case

This semi-transparent case reveals a little of the iPhone inside, but features an eye-catching satin matte camouflage finish in greens and blues. The bumper section is reinforced in the corners to provide 10-foot drop protection and features chunky button covers and accurate openings for the ports and speakers. It’s flexible, so it can absorb some shock, and it also enhances your grip. The back is designed to resist scratches and it’s fully compatible with wireless charging.

Griffin Survivor Extreme Case

If you’re looking for some serious drop protection, then Griffin’s Survivor Extreme is ready to deliver. This case can guard against damage from drops of up to 15 feet, it has port covers to keep debris out, and the two-piece design meets military drop test standards. It does inevitably add some considerable bulk, but wireless charging still works with the case on and it’s going to give you peace of mind.

Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case

Combining style and durability, these leather wallet cases from Snakehive are a great option to keep your iPhone fully covered in your pocket or bag. London-based Snakehive employs full grain, cowhide, nubuck leather from Europe in its Vintage Wallet cases and they have a lovely matte finish that ages beautifully. Inside the cover you’ll find room for three cards and there’s a larger pocket for notes. Your iPhone sits snug in a plastic shell with all the cutouts you need and it can be propped in landscape easily. There’s also a magnetic closure to keep it securely shut.

Ted Baker Glitsie Folio Case

If you’re seeking a sparkly look for your iPhone 11, then the Glitsie Folio case from Ted Baker could be perfect for you. The shell is electroplated rose gold with accurate cutouts for easy access to buttons, ports, and the camera. The cover that wraps around features a high-gloss glitter effect in pink and if you open the cover you’ll discover a mirror on the inside. If you like the layout of this case, but the finish is too much, there are also patterned flower finishes and a plain leather version.

Skech Vortex Case

The Vortex stands out because of the special adjustable ring on the back; it can fold out to help you keep a tight grip on your iPhone 11 or it can serve as a kickstand to prop your phone up. This case also features a metal mounting plate, so it will work with magnetic mounts, and Skech says it doesn’t interfere with wireless charging. The case itself is a dual layer construction with a protective lip for the screen and a scratch resistant soft touch coating. It’s drop tested up to 10 feet.

Olixar Ultra-Thin Case

This transparent gel case is just about as simple as they come. It’s extremely thin, it’s flexible, and it adds grip. There’s a protective bezel for the screen and camera suite and the finish is scratch resistant, but don’t expect much in the way of drop damage. The openings you need are all present and correct and it’s thin so there’s no interference with wireless charging. This is a cheap, basic case that adds a protective layer without masking your iPhone’s style.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol 1 Case

If you want to leave your wallet or purse at home and travel light, then this case could be for you. It has a pocket in the back that can fit three cards and some cash in it. There’s an opening that makes it easy to push them out when you need them. The case itself is pretty slim and lightweight, but it should provide protection against bumps and minor drops; the sides are also textured to reduce your chance of dropping it in the first place.

